DA: No bird flu outbreak in Tarlac

POULTRY CHECK. The Tarlac provincial veterinary office conducts blood sampling of the chickens at three commercial poultry farms in Tarlac on July 29, 2024

'All samples from Tarlac tested negative for the virus,' says Agriculture Assistant Secretary Dante Palabrica

PAMPANGA, Philippines – There is no bird flu outbreak in Tarlac, the Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed on Wednesday, July 31.

“All samples from Tarlac tested negative for the virus. Based on these results, reports of a bird flu outbreak in Tarlac are untrue,” said DA Assistant Secretary Dante Palabrica.

On July 29, the Tarlac veterinary office collected a total of 90 samples from three farms in the province, which were tested by the DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). This was prompted by a report that culled chicken in Benguet which tested positive for bird flu was supposedly traced to a poultry farm in Capas, Tarlac. However, address provided was incorrect and belonged to a different farm.

Tarlac provincial veterinarian Maria Lorna Baculanta said the BAI finding should reassure consumers and industry stakeholders that there is no bird flu outbreak in the province.

Baculanta said the initial “inaccurate information” about a supposed bird flu outbreak in Tarlac could have been avoided if authorities were consulted.

“I think the traders bought culled chickens from different sources and they mixed them in one area. Then when the provincial veterinary office of Benguet took samples, the trader was asked where it came from, it was pointed to the Tarlac farm,” Baculanta told Rappler.

“The PhilStar published inaccurate information. It’s crucial for media outlets to consult the appropriate authorities before releasing news about farm conditions, as false reports can severely affect the poultry industry,” she added. – Rappler.com