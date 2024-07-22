DILG targets over 200 illegal online gaming operators with new task force

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STF SKIMMER. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos talks to various national government agencies and local government units on their combined efforts to map out criminal activities related to illegal IGLs which was held in Clark Freeport, Pampanga on July 20, 2024.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos says there are 43 groups licensed to engage in online gaming operations in the country, but more than 200 others are operating illegally

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) launched in Pampanga a special task force to crack down on over illegal internet gaming operations and scam farms, which the Philippine National Police (PNP) blamed for over a hundred serious crimes committed in the country since 2019.

The PNP said it documented 136 crimes which included kidnappings, human trafficking, serious illegal detention related to illegal internet gaming licensees or Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), and scam farms within five years.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos launched the Special Task Force Skimmer at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport, Pampanga on Saturday, July 20, two days ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

FULL-FORCE. National and local government agencies unite to combat illegal online gaming and scam farms. The event took place at Royce Hotel, Clark Freeport, Pampanga, on July 20, 2024. – Joann Manabat/Rappler

Abalos said there are 43 groups licensed to engage in online gaming operations in the country, but more than 200 others are operating illegally and are scam farms.

Data presented by PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil showed that over 5,800 victims had been reported due to such crimes between January 2019 and July 2024. Most of the victims were Filipinos at 2,317 followed by Chinese with 1,931.

The task force aims to crack down on the illegal activities and network of groups engaged in illegal online gaming operations and scams through enhanced intelligence gathering, coordinated operations, and legal actions.

The group involves the DILG, PNP, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Immigration (BI), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), and local governments.

“What we are going to do here is not to wait for the problem to happen. We will be proactive with all the visitorial powers given to the mayors, and each national and local agency. This will be a combined effort to map out the illegal activities on the ground. This is now the marching orders that we will be giving the LGUs,” Abalos said.

DILG Assistant Secretary Romeo Benitez said local chief executives should assert their right to inspect POGOs and other business establishments, and the local governments should exercise their powers to revoke or cancel licenses.

“The mayor’s power to investigate is not only ministerial. The LGUs can impose reasonable regulations such as daily inspections of establishments for any violation of the conditions of their licenses or permits,” Benitez said.

He told local chief executives in Central Luzon, “You can suspend, revoke, provided there is an existing violation. The mayor can delegate his officers to inspect facilities.”

The launch was attended by officials like Central Luzon Regional Peace and Order Council chairman and Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane, Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, and several mayors in Pampanga, Tarlac, Bataan, Bulacan, Pangasinan, and Ilocos Sur. A similar event was also held in the afternoon at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“This gathering is very important. It is the full force of the government,” Abalos said.

Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Pineda expressed her concerns regarding the adverse effects of illegal online gaming operations and scams in the region. In June, the Pampanga provincial board conducted a separate investigation on POGOs, which highlighted communication and coordination lapses between local and other government agencies. – Rappler.com