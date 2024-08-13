COA upholds disallowance of ex-Nasugbu officials over P1-M Canada trip expenses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The COA says former Nasugbu mayor Rosario Apacible and several other former municipal officials are not entitled to the P980,722 cash advance and P126,331 in reimbursements in relation to the 2014 Philippine Sales Mission and Roadshow in Canada

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has upheld its notice of notice of disallowance (ND) against the P1.11 million in expenses of several former officials of Nasugbu, Batangas, in relation to a Canada trip in 2014 as it junked their petition appealing the decision.

The COA held that the petitioners led by former Nasugbu mayor Rosario Apacible were not entitled to the P980,722 cash advance for the foreign trip.

They were also not entitled to the P126,330.95 in reimbursements, since the expenses were considered “irregular expenditures.”

The municipal government of Nasugbu received an invitation from the Department of Tourism Region IV to participate in the Philippine Sales Mission and Roadshow in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vancouver in Canada from April 1 to 7, 2014.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story erroneously referred to former municipal accountant Arnold Chuidian as among those who joined the roadshow in Canada. This has been corrected.

The selected participants were then-mayor Apacible, Sangguniang Bayan member Roderick Cabral, budget officer Edna Maligaya, tourism officer Perlita Rufo, and legal officer Jearemmy Rosario, who were all later covered by the notice of disallowance (ND).

Former municipal accountant Arnold Chuidian was also covered by the ND as he had “certified that the allotment was obligated for the purpose and supporting documents were complete,” COA said.

State auditors had issued an ND on the basis of the municipality’s budget of just P210,000 for foreign travels that year. This means the trip had no legal funding.

The COA added that the purpose of travel lacked “urgency or necessity,” since it was “beyond their respective mandates or functions.”

The Nasugbu officials denied this, saying they used the opportunity to promote their town as a “world-class tourism and investment site.” They claimed that it was related to their mandates, since they were all members of the Municipal Tourism and Development Council.

They added that the trip expenses were charged against the budget of the mayor for maintenance and other operating expenses.

Still, the COA en banc said the foreign travel violated the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Memorandum Circular No. 022-06, which does not allow post-travel authority.

The officials also presented a DILG travel authority dated May 20, 2014 – after the Canada trip.

When an ND is issued, it also means that the state actors are required to pay the amounts back. – Rappler.com