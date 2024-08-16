2 ex-PMA cadets convicted of murder, 1 guilty of hazing in Dormitorio death

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A Baguio City Regional Trial Court (RTC) found two former Philippine Military Academy cadets guilty of murder, and another former cadet guilty of hazing in relation to the death of then 4th Class Cadet Darwin Dormitorio in 2019.

In a 42-page decision, RTC Branch 5 Presiding Judge Ligaya Itliong-Rivera found 3rd Class Shalimar Imperial Jr and Felix Lumbag Jr. guilty of murder, and former Cadet 3rd Class Julius Carlo Tadena guilty of violating the anti-hazing law.

All three were sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

Reclusion perpetua falls under the list of penalties given for crimes prescribed in the Revised Penal Code. It entails imprisonment of at least 20 years and one day to a maximum of 40 years, after which the convicted would be eligible for parole. The penalty may exceed the allotted number of years if any other serious case or the individual’s conduct is deemed “unworthy of pardon.”

The verdict was issued in open court on Friday, August 16. Crying can be heard in the courtroom as the clerk of court read out the judgments. (READ: Police probe shows Dormitorio’s life inside PMA was living hell)

Judge Itliong Rivera said that the Imperial and Lumbag were guilty of “beyond reasonable doubt” and were ordered to pay a fine of P3 million each. The two were ordered to indemnify the Dormitorio family P75,000 for civil damages, P75,000 for moral damages, P25,000 for temperate damages, and P100,000 for attorney’s fees.

Tadena was ordered to pay a fine of P2 million.

Dormitorio family’s challenge to AFP chief Brawner

The sala of RTC Branch 5 was filled to the rafters not only with the principals of the case but also the Dormitorio family and the families of the accused. There were clapping and wailing when only the final pages of the 42-page decision were read.

Darwin’s older brother Dexter Dormitorio said that they dedicate the legal victory to their late father, retired Army Colonel William Dormitorio, who was a member of the PMA Marangal Class of 1974. He died just last month, on July 10.

“Pasalamat kami sa Diyos at pumanig sa amin ‘yung decision. Very significant ‘yung judgment kasi nagawa namin ‘yung dapat ginawa ng AFP for decades,” he said.

“Yung cowardice nila to address hazing in the organization ‘di nila ginawa. Kami pa na taga-labas ang gumawa para sa kanila so hopefully magtuloy-tuloy ito,” he added.

(We thank God that the decision favored us. The judgment is very significant because we achieved what the AFP should have done for decades. Their cowardice to address hazing in the organization kept them from doing this. We, the outsiders, had to do it for them so hopefully this will continue.)

Dexter also challenged AFP chief General Romeo Brawner to end hazing altogether.

Brawner was tasked to become the PMA spokesman after the death of Dormitorio.

“In his testimony, he said that the war against hazing is his battle cry. This is now a challenge for him to implement changes not only in PMA but in AFP and it should no longer be a battlecry because he is already the AFP chief,” Dexter said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Jose Adrian Bonifacio, the lead counsel for the Dormitorios, said that they would have wanted more suspects in the case.

“Hinawakan namin for five years. ‘Di ganoon kadali because the case proceeded during the pandemic,” he said.

“We would have wanted more na maisali sa demanda but it didn’t happen like the superintendent and the commandant before. At any rate ‘di pa naman tapos, inilalaban pa namin sa Ombudsman,” Bonifacio said.

(We held on for five years. It’s not that easy because the case proceeded during the pandemic. We would have wanted more [people] included in the suit but it didn’t happen, like the superintendent and the commandant before. At any rate, this is not over, we’re still pursuing this fight with the Ombudsman.)

The 20-year-old Dormitorio died on September 18, 2019, due to serious injuries inflicted by his upperclassmen. (READ: Darwin Dormitorio’s lifelong dream was to join the PMA)

In 2023, the Municipal Trial Court for Cities Branch 1 in Baguio convicted Tadena of less physical injuries and Cadet 2nd Class Christian Zacarias of slight physical injuries, respectively, in relation to the case. – Rappler.com