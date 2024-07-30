Fishing banned in Limay, Bataan due to oil spill

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONTAINMENT. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard create improvised oil spill booms as part of containment efforts after oil tanker MT Terranova capsized and submerged off Limay, Bataan.

Levels of oil and grease in water samples from four barangays in Limay also exceed standard limits set by the environment department. The samples were taken immediately after MT Terranova sank off Lamao in Limay on July 25.

BATAAN, Philippines – A fishing ban is already in place in Limay, Bataan, Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III said on Tuesday, July 30, days after MT Terranova capsized and submerged off Lamao in Limay last July 25.

Garcia said the fishing ban was imposed by Limay Mayor Nelson David.

Water samples taken from four barangays in Limay, Bataan, were also found to have levels of oil and grease that exceeded standard limits set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, deeming them unsuitable for fishing and swimming.

Water bodies are suited for fishing if oil and grease concentration found in samples only amounted to 3 milligrams per liter (mg/L) or below, and safe for swimming if oil and grease concentration is only 2 mg/L or below.

Based on a presentation on Tuesday by Raphael de Leon, officer-in-charge of Bataan’s Environment and Natural Resources Office, the four areas not suitable for fishing and swimming are:

Barangay Francis I: 7.9 mg/L

Barangay Wawa: 5.1 mg/L

Barangay Luz Kitang: 14.2 mg/L

Barangay Lamao: 30 mg/L

Samples from Barangay Francis I, Barangay Wawa, and Barangay Luz Kitang were taken on July 25, while the water sample from Lamao was taken on July 26.

There were two stations in Barangay Luz Kitang where samples were taken. The water sample from the other station only registered 2.4 mg/L of oil and grease. Results were shown to reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, water samples taken from three barangays in Mariveles (namely Batangas II, Lucanin, and Townsite) did not exceed standard limits for fishing and swimming.

Bataan, especially Lamao, is grappling with the oil spill caused by the sunken MT Terranova, which was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil.

In the days that followed, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) had deployed oil spill booms and is currently sealing the valves before contracted salvor Harbor Star can start siphoning operations.

Experts had forecasted that the oil spill could reach Metro Manila by Tuesday, July 30. But in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said based on their aerial inspection earlier in the day, no oil sheen was seen going toward Manila.

While the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said around 11,000 fisherfolk would be affected by the oil spill, Garcia estimated that at least 14,000 fisherfolk from nine coastal municipalities in Bataan could bear the brunt of the maritime incident. – Rappler.com