Floods force over 1,000 people to flee homes in Pangasinan

CLOGGING. A backhoe removes water lilies clogging the waterways of Sinocalan River. The lilies drifted along with the water from upstream. Sinocalan River has reached critical levels as of 11 am on Friday, July 26, 2024.

PANGASINAN, Philippines – Rising floodwaters forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes in search of safer grounds as heavy rain, brought about by the enhanced southwest monsoon, continued to pound Pangasinan, the local disaster response group said on Friday, July 26.

The Pangasinan provincial government estimated the heavy rain and flooding caused P8.86 million in agricultural damage and P91 million in infrastructure damage in the province.

In a 5 am report, the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said it counted 1,314 people, or about 314 families, who evacuated due to flooding resulting from heavy rain brought about by the southwest monsoon in Pangasinan.

At least 46 villages in the province were flooded, with Mangatarem and San Fabian leading with eight barangays. They were followed by Lingayen and Dagupan City with seven, San Jacinto and Bugallon with six, Aguilar with three, and Binmaley with one barangay flooded.

The PDRRMO said 827 individuals, or 214 families, were currently in evacuation centers, while the remaining 100 families sought shelter elsewhere.

Most of those who fled their homes to the evacuation centers came from Mangatarem town, with 741 individuals, or 188 families. In that town, the most affected barangays are Dorongan Sawat, Dorongan Valerio, Dorongan Ketaket, Dorongan Punta, Bogtong Silag, Bunlalacao, Pampano, Zamora, and Takipan.

In Infanta town, 44 families, or 175 individuals, fled to evacuation centers. Other areas with evacuees include Bani, Alaminos City, Labrador, Sison, Urdaneta City, and Burgos.

All major roads and bridges are passable as of posting time, except for Bobonan Bridge in Pozorrubio, which remains impassable to all types of vehicles.

The Villa Verde Road in San Nicolas was opened to vehicular traffic as of 5 am Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sinocalan River in Santa Barbara reached its critical point at 7.0 meters above sea level (masl) as of 11 am.

The water levels of the Marusay River in Calasiao and Pantal River in Dagupan City, both parts of the Sinocalan River, also increased.

Authorities, however, said the water levels of the Balincaguing River in Mabini, the Bañaga River in Bugallon, and the Bued-Cayanga River in San Fabian have slightly receded. – Rappler.com