Former Sagada mayor James Pooten, wife die in car crash

Former Sagada mayor Payko, his wife, and two of their relatives figure in a car crash in Canada

BAGUIO, Philippines – The beloved former mayor of the tourist town of Sagada, Mountain Province, died in a car crash in Canada together with his wife and two relatives last Friday, July 26.

James Pooten, popularly known by his Igorot name Payko, died of multiple injuries when the sport utility vehicle he was in collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck in Calgary, Canada. He was 61.

Also killed were Cymbeline Joan Piluden Pooten, 60, cousin Arlene Guzman-Padalla, 62, and her son, Jacob, 32. They were declared dead on the spot.

The driver of the trailer suffered minor injuries. The accident occurred around 10 am on Highway 564 at Highway 9 in Rocky View County, east of Calgary.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, preliminary investigations suggested that the SUV may have rolled through a stop sign before the collision. The intersection was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation, which was still ongoing.

The Pooten couple flew to Canada on July 18 to attend a meeting with the Igorot Global Organization. – Rappler.com