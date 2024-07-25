Heavy rain, flood, landslides affect 1,500 families in Cordillera

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAM. Water is released from the Ambuklao Dam in Benguet by the National Power Corporation on Thursday, July 25, 2024, to prevent an overflow due to heavy rain.

The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council intensifies response efforts due to a heightened alert level in the region

BAGUIO, Philippines – Close to 1,500 families in three provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were adversely affected by continuous heavy rain, flooding, and landslides as the southwest monsoon, enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), battered the region.

In a 6 am report on Thursday, July 25, the Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said 1,488 families, or about 5,819 people, in 39 barangays in Abra, Benguet, and Mountain Province were affected.

While the typhoon has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Benguet, Zambales, and the Ilocos Region, still face heavy to intense rain due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The RDRRMC activated its response clusters and elevated the alert level to red in response to the enhanced southwest monsoon. The activation covers Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Ifugao.

LANDSLIDE. A landslide disrupts the vehicular traffic flow at Millsite, Camp 6, Tuba, Benguet. – Barangay Camp Four-Tuba FB page

Authorities advised the public to take precautionary measures against flooding and landslides, especially people living in mountainous areas. They said these areas were prone to landslides and floods.

The heavy rainfall also forced the release of water from dams.

The National Power Corporation (Napocor) released water from the Ambuklao Dam’s Gates 5 and 8 at 1:30 pm on Thursday after its level reached 752 meters. The critical level is 753 meters.

Napocor released water at a rate of 55 cubic meters per second, allowing it to manage the rising water levels and prevent an overflow.

While San Roque Dam, downstream of Ambuklao, remained closed, the release from Ambuklao was expected to raise its reservoir levels.

The Agno River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Center has identified San Vicente and Bugallon as the two water level stations currently at risk of flooding.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Cordillera said several roads were cleared and now passable, but some remained closed due to debris flow and soil collapse.

Kennon Road, a vital route in Benguet, is impassable as of posting time due to a massive landslide at Millsite, Camp 6.

In Kalinga, a farmer fishing at the Chico River died after being swept away by a strong current on Wednesday, July 24.

Palangdao Pidong, 71, was with another farmer when they decided to fish on the bank of the Chico River along Barangay Suyang that morning.

Captain Ruff Manganip, the Kalinga police spokesperson, said Pidong informed his companion he would cross the river.

Pidong was already 100 meters away when his companion and another person managed to retrieve him.

Manganip said they tried to revive Pidong but were unsuccessful. He was brought to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Bulanao, where he was declared dead.

Manganip reported that the cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, in Dagupan and Urdaneta cities, poor drainage systems exacerbated the flooding problem in low-lying areas as the average basin rainfall recorded as of 4 am on Thursday was 139.8 millimeters.

In La Union, over 200 families from seven municipalities were adversely affected, with 94 families seeking shelter in 10 evacuation centers.

At least 26 road sections in La Union were impacted, with Wallayan Road in Bagulin, and the Calabugao and Nagyubuyuban roads in San Fernando City rendered impassable. The Suguingan Bridge in Naguilian was damaged.

In Ilocos Sur, the Manila North Road in Candon City, particularly in barangays San Juan and Calaoaan, remained impassable. Similarly, the Suyo-Cervantes Road was closed due to a landslide in Barangay Uso, Suyo town.

Ilocos Norte reported that 850 families, primarily from the coastal towns of Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, and Adams, have been affected by intermittent rains and strong winds.

The province also documented six landslides and over 500 flooded homes.

Vintar town recorded agricultural losses amounting to more than P400,000, while Bacarra reported crop damage worth P75,000. Piddig faced significant infrastructure damage totaling P66 million. – Rappler.com