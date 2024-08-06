House panel links POGOs to drug operations in Central Luzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAREHOUSE 1. Key officials of the House of Representatives together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency inspect Warehouse 1 on August 5, 2024 in Mexico, Pampanga in connection with their investigations on the illegal activities linked to POGOs.

‘I believe there is a criminal organization operating in the country which involves illegal POGOs, scam hubs, drug syndicates, EJKs and all these,’ says House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Robert Ace Barbers

PAMPANGA, Philippines — There is a strong connection between Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) and drug syndicates, according to House committee on dangerous drugs chairperson Robert Ace Barbers.

Barbers made this claim on Monday, August 5, when key officials of the House of Representatives inspected Warehouse 1 in Mexico, Pampanga, as part of a broader ocular visit to raided POGOs: Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated at the Baofu compound in Bamban, Tarlac, and Lucky South 99 Gaming Incorporated at the Royal Thai Court in Porac, also in Pampanga.

Warehouse 1 is owned by Empire 999 Realty Corporation, which is under investigation by the House committee on dangerous drugs. Authorities seized a total of 560 kilograms of smuggled narcotics worth P3.6 billion, which arrived at the Subic Port and ended at the warehouse last September 2023.

In a press conference following the ocular inspection also on Monday, Santa Rosa Representative Dan Fernandez, who chairs the committee on public order and safety, pointed to the P29-billion financial trail that circulated through the bank accounts of Alice Guo.

He noted that P3.3 billion of that amount were transferred to Hongjiang Yang, the brother of Michael Yang.

“Yung P29 billion na pondo na umikot sa account ni Alice Guo sa 36 accounts niya, isa sa mga pinasukan ng pera ni Alice Guo ay si Hongjiang Yang. P3.3 billion ang umikot na account between the brother of Michael Yang and Alice Guo,” Fernandez said.

(P29 billion circulated in Alice Guo’s 36 accounts. Part of that into Hongjiang Yang. P3.3 billion circulated between the brother of Michael Yang and Alice Guo.)

“That was established by the AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council), and there is a case filed with the CA (Court of Appeals). We have seen there the money circulated between Alice Guo and Hongjiang Yang,” he added.

Documents obtained by Rappler revealed that Hongjiang Yang shared two bank accounts with a Chinese national, Zhengcan Yu. These two bank accounts were included in the freeze order secured by the AMLC from the Court of Appeals in July together with 88 other bank accounts linked to Alice Guo.

Zhengcan is among the incorporators of Hongsheng Gaming Incorporated with a 36.86% shares. He was also among the subjects implicated in the March 2024 raid at the Baofu compound, and with an address near the raided villas in Fontana in Clark Freeport.

According to the documents, 364 financial transactions between 2018 and 2022 reveal a substantial amount of cash flows. The transactions suggest Zhengcan may have been a key financier for Hongsheng and potentially contributed to the development of the Baofu compound, the report stated.

Barbers pointed out that certain corporations tied to POGOs share incorporators with companies linked to drug-related activities and broader criminal networks which involve scam operations and extrajudicial killings. He also said there is a possibility that drug syndicates are using POGOs as a means to launder money.

“Meaning, the Empire 999, [which] owns drugs in Mexico, Pampanga, have partners in corporations where they have the same incorporators,” Barbers said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“The interlocking incorporators is our link that these POGOs may be involved directly with Michael Yang through his brother, who remits money to the POGO in Bamban, Tarlac,” he added.

“Personally, I believe there is a criminal organization operating in the country which involves illegal POGOs, scam hubs, drug syndicates, EJKs and all these. That goes altogether,” Barbers said.

Four House committees — public safety and order, games and amusements, dangerous drugs, and human rights — have been investigating the connections between POGOs, the presence of illegal drugs, and extrajudicial killings. — Rappler.com