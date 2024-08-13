Ilocos Norte celebrates 100 years of weaving icon Magdalena Gamayo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – Banners were displayed across Ilocos Norte on Tuesday, August 13, as Ilocanos celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of national living treasure and Ilocano master weaver Magdalena Gamayo.

Gamayo, fondly called Nana Dalen, is celebrated as the “oldest living Ilocano master weaver.”

Acknowledging her contributions, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared, through Proclamation No. 664 on August 12, that the period from August 13, 2024, to August 12, 2025, be observed as the Centennial Year of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo.

In 2012, Nana Dalen was conferred the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan institutionalized through Republic Act No. 7355. It is the highest award given by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to the finest traditional artists of the country, bearing the same order as national artist or national scientist.

Having worked with the craft for over 80 years, Nana Dalen exemplified the best of the Filipino abel weaving tradition, which she began learning at the age of 16.

“She was never formally taught but picked up the art on her own by copying the patterns and the weaves of her aunt,” the NCCA said.

Gamayo had her first loom at the age of 19 which was bought by her father.

“Her first loom lasted her at least 30 years, sustaining her through years of marriage and motherhood,” the NCCA added.

In a statement, the NCCA said Nana Dalen’s birth celebration was marked by a “series of events and program through her centennial year.”

Marcos also ordered all government offices to “render the necessary support and assistance to the NCCA, and to actively participate in the observance of the Centennial Year of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo.”

AWARDEES. Seven Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan awardees attend the centennial birthday celebration of Nana Magdalena Gamayo in Ilocos Norte on August 13, 2024. John Michael Mugas/Rappler

On the eve of Nana Dalen’s birthday, the local government of Pinili, where she hails, organized a birthday celebration marked by traditional Ilokano music and a display of her best works, the provincial government said.

A film-making competition, a documentary screening about Nana Dalen’s life, a design competition, and a weaving demonstration, have also been lined up earlier to mark the celebration.

Preservation

Despite the frailties that came with her age, Nana Dalen initiated the holding of “panag-abel” lessons for the younger ones, hoping that the traditional craft would be carried on by succeeding generations.

In 2022, the NCCA and the Department of Education (DepEd) in Ilocos Norte partnered to integrate the teaching of panag-abel in the curriculum implementation of schools in the province.

Ensuring that the tradition of “inabel” weaving will continue in the years to come, Nana Dalen and her family also donated to the government in 2022 a portion of the lot next to her home in Lumbaan village in Pinili town.

A weaving center was subsequently built on this donated lot which has become a learning and exhibit center for abel products in the province.

Nana Dalen’s artistry has “transcended the loom, becoming a symbol of the resilience, creativity, and dedication that define our people,” the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday..

Serenaded and honored

On Tuesday night, the NCCA and the provincial government hosted a dinner to honor Nana Dalen. Seven other Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan awardees were present, including Teofilo Garcia (Ilocano Gourd Hat Making, 2012), Estelita Bantilan (Blaan Mat Weaving, 2016), Adelita Romualdo Bagcal (Ilocano Oral Traditions, 2023), Abina Coguit (Agusan Manobo Embroidery, 2023), Sakinur-Ain Delasa (SAMA Traditional Dance, 2023), Bundos Fara (Tboli Brass Casting, 2023), and Barbara Ofong (Tboli Textile Weaving, 2023). NCCA Arts Ambassador and Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray, also came.

During the celebration, Nana Dalen was serenaded with the Padapadaka’ (traditional Ilocano birthday song) by none other than Adelita Bagcal.

“Pagyamanak ti kinaaddatay amin ken ti kaaddayo amin a mangipatpatteg ken tumultulong kanyak (I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone for their presence and to those who have shown me care and offered their support),” said Nana Dalen in a short speech during the celebration.

STAMP. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts and PHLpost unveil a special post-stamp in commemoration of 2012 Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan awardee Magdalena Gamayo centennial year. John Michael Mugas/Rappler

A special commemorative postage stamp in honor of Nana Dalen’s centennial year was also unveiled.

Dr. Edwin Antonio, head of NCCA’s national committee for Northern Luzon and program training director for abel weaving, told Rappler during the event that the master weaver’s centennial year would also be marked by the graduation of 100 young trainees, tentatively set for September, who participated in a basic and advanced level weaving training.

“This move was made to foster an appreciation in the present day for the long-standing art of traditional weaving, which Nana Dalen has helped to advocate and sustain up to the present time,” said Antonio.

Cultural worker and advocate Bernard Joseph Guerrero also told Rappler how important it is to honor Nana Dalen and the other awardees, especially in an age where traditions are fading.

“It has become imperative for all of us to play the most important role: to be proud of them, as well as their contributions to our country,” Guerrero said. – Rappler.com