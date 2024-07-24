‘Itauli’: New book, exhibit reframe narratives of Cordillera women

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The book and exhibit show how photographs of Cordillera women have defined their communities' identity and status

BAGUIO, Philippines – In an event that marries art, history, and advocacy, the book, Itauli: Reframing Cordillera Women Through Photographs, was launched at the Museo Kordilyera Plaza, University of the Philippines Baguio on Monday, July 22.

The launch featured a compelling photo exhibit that shows the historical and contemporary representations of Cordillera women, challenging and expanding the narratives that have long been associated with them.

The book highlights how Cordillera women have often been the subject of photographs that define the identity and status of their communities.

Historically, these images emerged from the governance techniques of the American colonial government, which used photography to catalog and control the bodies and narratives of colonial subjects. While photography was initially seen as a tool for truth, it was often used for political ends, shaping perceptions of ethnic groups in ways that served colonial interests.

BOOK DISCUSSION. Authors Grace Subido (left) and Ruth Tindaan (right) discussing their book and exhibit. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Itauli, a Kankaney word meaning “to return,” aptly frames the intent of the project. It is an effort to return the photographs to their rightful place – both physically and in the broader cultural narrative.

The book, co-authored by Grace Celeste T. Subido and Ruth M. Tindaan, delves deep into these themes.

Subido, an associate professor at UP Baguio, specializes in literature and critical theory. Tindaan, also an associate professor at UP Baguio, focuses her research on the representation of Indigenous Peoples in media and literature, Indigenous diaspora, and language documentation.

Both have a long history of collaboration, bringing a rich blend of scholarly rigor and personal insight to their work. Their shared academic pursuits and engagement with the Cordillera community underpin the book’s critical perspective.

“We were initially called to help in putting up the exhibit with the framework of decolonization,” Subido said. “It was about creating a space that goes beyond mere spectatorship, urging a deeper engagement with the narratives of Cordillera women.”

For Tindaan, the project offered a personal reflection on her identity as a Cordillera woman.

“It was a chance to rethink how we perceive Cordillera women and to interrogate the discourses that shape these perceptions. It was a time for rigorous debate and introspection,” she said.

GONG PLAYERS. A photo in an exhibit shows Igorot women playing gongs, traditionally a male role. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Capturing stories in images

The exhibit features photographs by Marleen de Kover and Gerry Atkinson. De Kover, a web designer and trainer with a background in art history, graphic design, and photography, captures the stories and emotions of the people she encounters. Atkinson, a photographer and photojournalist, volunteered with the Cordillera Women’s Education Action Research Center in the early 1990s, documenting the lives of indigenous women in the region.

Their photographs from the 1990s, taken in Kalinga, Benguet, and other parts of the Cordillera, offer a visual history that connects to today’s efforts to identify the women in these images.

Although time has passed and memories have faded, work is ongoing to recognize these women before their photos are returned to their communities.

Challenging norms

The exhibit challenges the male-dominated field of photography and the traditional portrayals of indigenous women. Rather than static images confined to traditional garb and rituals, these photographs show women at work, breaching boundaries of space and identity.

The exhibit and book advocate for a more nuanced understanding of Cordillera women, urging ongoing conversations about their roles and representations.

“Rather than static imagery that limits the range of vision, these photographs – in the spirit of itauli – urge a return to the continuing conversations that must ensue through time, beyond geographical boundaries, and across cultures to carve out spaces of equity and justice,” the authors wrote in their description of the exhibit. – Rappler.com