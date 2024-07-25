LIST: Places offering temporary shelter for Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon victims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Local universities and establishments are accommodating family-evacuees inside of their makeshift temporary shelters

MANILA, Philippines – As Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) exits the country on Thursday morning, July 25, local establishments, churches, and universities have started offering shelter for residents who were displaced by flooding.

Here’s a list of places offering temporary shelters to victims as of this writing:

Central Luzon

In Central Luzon, the student council of the Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Incorporated (DYCI) of Bocaue town, Bulacan, said in a public advisory on Wednesday evening that residents can seek temporary shelter at the DYCI Elida Campus.

“Due to the severe weather conditions brought by Typhoon Carina, DYCI ELIDA CAMPUS located at Biñang 2nd is available for temporary shelter,” their advisory read.

Besides residents, stray dogs and cats are also being provided temporary shelter at the Montecare Drugmart in Barangay Fatima in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. The store has also extended its support to delivery riders by offering free biscuits and water.

“Additionally, Montecare Drugmart is offering free cell phone charging to ensure you stay connected during this time,” their statement read.

CALABARZON

In Cavite, rental businesses like ACL Staycation are offering free overnight stay for families whose homes have been damaged by heavy rain and flooding.

“Open po ang staycation units lalong-lalo na po sa mga buntis, may anak na sanggol, [persons-with-disabilities] at senior citizen (Our staycation units are open, especially for pregnant women, parents with infants, [persons-with-disabilities] and senior citizens),” their statement read.

They said their units can cater up to 15 individuals and already comes with amenities that evacuees can use. Their units are located in Imus City and the municipality of Kawit.

Additionally, the Christ the Foundation Christian Academy of the municipality of Rodriguez in Rizal province opened its school to evacuees.

“Please check on other members of our school community, especially those who may need extra assistance during this time. Let us continue to support and pray for each other,” their official statement read.

Metro Manila

In Metro Manila, a majority of public schools and gyms of local barangay halls have been opened as evacuation centers for affected families but some universities have also opened their doors to students in need.

The Adamson University opened its AUSG Hall, CS and FRC buildings for shelters and is providing meals. “Kindly bring your School ID upon entrance into the university for proper identification,” their student government said in a post.

The Ateneo de Manila University also opened its Loyola Heights campus to faculty, staff, students, and their families who have evacuated their homes due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) University Student Council announced on Wednesday evening, July 24, that the public may seek refuge at the UPD Palma Hall Lobby & Student Union Building, Barangay UP Campus Covered Court, Advincula Hall (Village A), Pook Libis Day Care, Barangay Hall Amorsolo (Tesda Building), and Barangay Hall, Tesda Building (Pook Amorsolo).

“Dormers around UPD may contact their dorm managers for food supply,” they said in their advisory.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cubao, churches in the its district have been ordered to open their doors as temporary shelters for flood victims.

These include the Holy Family Parish in Roxas, Our Lady of Pentecost Parish, Immaculate Conception Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Holy Family Parish, Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, and Diocesan Shrine of Jesus among others.

The Wesleyan Church of San Juan reported on Wednesday that it has accommodated 10 families and that they are in need of donations to buy food and other necessities for each family.

The Footway of Christ Church in Caloocan is also now accommodating families seeking shelter.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation announced in a late evening advisory that all 20 LRT-1 stations will remain open after train service hours as temporary shelters for affected passengers.

The following places have also opened their doors as temporary shelters:

This article will be updated occasionally. Please refresh this page for new updates. – Rappler.com