LIST: How to help communities affected by Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Northern and Central Luzon are still experiencing heavy rain and intense flooding, Wednesday July 24, as Typhoon Carina continues to strengthen, enhancing the southwest monsoon.

To help affected communities, organizations have launched donation drives and relief operations. Here is a running list of donation drives you can support:

Balai Obrero Foundation Inc.

Balai Obrero Foundation Inc. accepts monetary and in-kind donations to send immediate assistance to workers and their families in Marikina and nearby areas.

Cash donations may be sent through:

Eastwest Bank: 200057848889 – Balai Obrero Foundation Inc.

GCash: 09561594733 – Emelinda Sagcal

In-kind donations may be dropped-off at the Balai Obrero Foundation headquarters in #63 Narra Street, Project 3, Quezon City.

Batibot Early Learning Center

The Batibot Early Learning Center in Marikina is calling for volunteers and cash donations to assist communities near the Marikina River affected by intense flooding brought by enhanced southwest monsoon.

Kindly send your cash donation on GCash via 0998-534-2526.

Volunteers who wish to assist in soup kitchens, rescue operations, and relief efforts may sign up here.

Bayan Muna Partylist

Bayan Muna Partylist is accepting food packs and monetary donations in support of its community kitchen for affected families in Quezon City, Antipolo, and Rizal.

Cash donations may be sent on GCash via 09235354319

For more information, contact 09321175586 and look for Ms. Vienna or Ms. Sarah.

Community Pantry PH

Community Pantry PH is accepting cash donations that will be distributed to various community kitchens in Metro Manila in support of affected families. They have also released a suggested market list of ingredients that can be cooked and served in evacuation centers.

You may access the market list below, as well as the GCash QR code for cash donations.

Couples for Christ ANCOP

The Couples for Christ ANCOP is calling for monetary donations for families in Metro Manila and Luzon.

You may send your donations through the following bank accounts with the account name: CFC ANCOP GLOBAL FOUNDATION INC.:

BDO: 0000-18038-997 (Swift Code: BNORPHMM)

CHINABANK Corp. Peso Account: Walk-in Banking – 129-172411-0 / Online Transaction – 00-129-172411-0 (Swift Code: CHBKPHMM)

CHINABANK Corp Dollar Account: Walk-in Banking – 129-706171-2 / Online Transaction – 00-129-706171-2 (Swift Code: CHBKPHMM)

LANDBANK: Walk-in – 321-21034-37 / Online Transaction – 00-321-21034-37 (Swift Code: TLBPPHMM)

GCash Pay Bills: CFC ANCOP GLOBAL FOUNDATION INC.

For proper acknowledgement and issuance of O.R., kindly email the photo/screenshot of the transaction or deposit slip to: postmaster@cfcancop.org

Kadamay

Kadamay is calling for in-kind and cash donations to assist families affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon in Metro Manila.

You may send monetary donations through the following:

GCash: 09324622872 – Eufemia D.

Bank of the Island Philippines: 1909 0884 17 – Janina G.

For in-kind donations, the drop-off address is 12-A Kasiyahan St., Don Antonio Heights, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City. You may contact Nono, their point person, at 09078399840.

Kadamay is also open for reports on communities that are in need of help and rescue. For more information, you may check their Facebook page.

Task Force Children of the Storm

Task Force Children of the Storm is accepting donations to provide hot meals to children and their families in Marikina, Pasig, Quezon City, and Tondo.

You may send monetary donations through the following:

BPI: 3180-0086-07 – Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns Inc.

GCash: 0916-450-1367 – Giovannie Miguel Gonzales

In-kind donations may be dropped off at #90 J. Bugallon Street, Barangay Bagumbuhay, Project 4, Quezon City.

National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates Youth

The National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates Youth is calling for in-kind and cash donations to aid farmers and fisherfolk communities affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

For in-kind donations, kindly message their Facebook page for assistance. Cash donations may be sent through GCash by scanning the QR code below.

Tulong Kabataan PH Disaster Response Center

Tulong Kabataan PH Disaster Response Center calls for volunteers to assist affected residents in Barangays Tumana, Malanday, and Sto. Niño in Marikina City.

You may scan the QR code below or click this link to sign-up as a volunteer.

– with reports from Viancé Redoblado and Hailie Tolentino/Rappler.com

