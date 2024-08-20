Magalong backs former Comelec Abra supervisor faced with misconduct allegations 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong says former Comelec Abra Provincial Election Supervisor Mae Richelle Belmes-Chaudhary upheld the rule of law when he was the director of Police Regional Office Cordillera during the 2013 elections

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed strong support for former Comelec Abra Provincial Election Supervisor Mae Richelle Belmes-Chaudhary, who is facing allegations of abuse and irregularities.

In an August 16 letter to Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia, Magalong attested to Chaudhary’s commitment to “justice, fairness, and integrity,” citing his experience working with her in Abra during the 2013 mid-term elections.

Magalong said she was steadfast in “upholding the rule of law, even in the face of pressure from powerful political figures.” This period is noted as the most peaceful election in the province since 1984, with no election-related violence reported. At the time, Magalong was the director of the Police Regional Office Cordillera.

Magalong said those seeking to “undermine the credibility of Comelec and the electoral process (in Abra) are behind the allegations. “

“These attacks on her character are baseless and do a disservice to the public, who rely on officials like Atty. Belmes (Chaudhary) to safeguard the integrity of our elections,” the mayor said.

Misconduct allegations

Chaudhary, who was reassigned to Apayao effective July 16, faces allegations outlined in an unsigned letter received by the Comelec national office on May 20. The letter, purportedly from the Abra Comelec Employees Society (ACES), requested her transfer over claims of unprofessional and unethical behavior.

The unsigned letter alleged that she suppressed employees’ freedom of expression and misused ACES funds. It also accused her sister, Chadela Belmes-Tuazon, an election assistant in La Paz, Abra of allegedly profiting from catering services during Comelec conferences.

In June, Comelec’s personnel department referred the complaint to Cordillera Regional Election Director Julius Torres for investigation.

On August 14, ACES members, this time sent a signed letter that denied involvement with the previously unsigned correspondence and defended Chaudhary. They described her as a responsible leader who “practices democracy within the organization,” acknowledging her good management skills and transparent dealings on financial matters.

“She does not solicit any kind of aid from politicians and refuses to accept bribes, gifts, and favors from them that may tarnish the name of COMELEC. She is known for her fairness and untarnished reputation being the PES (Provincial Election Supervisor), who does not break her principles just to appease politicians,” the letter stated.

“Attempt to discredit”

Chaudhary dismissed the complaint as an attempt to discredit her, saying the request for her transfer is “moot and academic” since she has been moved to Apayao.

“It’s publicity at this point has no intention other than to discredit me and publicly shame me with twisted facts,” she said on August 18.

She mentioned that since filing an administrative case against two Comelec Abra employees in January, she has faced political pressure and character attacks, which have also affected her witnesses and sister.

The case, involving allegations of grave misconduct, partisan political activities, and other offenses, was referred by the Comelec national office to the regional election director for investigation. The results of this investigation have not yet been disclosed.

“This is an act to discredit me and to disturb my focus since now I am preparing my position paper. Thereafter, the administrative case will be submitted for decision,” Chaudhary said.

“I am firm with my commitment for democracy and integrity. I thank COMELEC Abra employees who remain to stand by me in this battle despite my reassignment,” she added.

The 501st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army and former Comelec Abra employees also expressed support to Chaudhary, all attesting to her character and good leadership. – Rappler.com