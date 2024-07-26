Masbate court withdraws arrest warrant vs media workers in murder case

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The murder case stems from the 2022 killing of a farmer, but the court now finds the evidence against the three local media workers, a broadcast executive, and a local government information officer to be weak

SORSOGON, Philippines – A local court in Masbate province has thrown out the arrest warrant it had earlier issued against three local media workers, a broadcast executive, and a local government information officer who were charged with murder.

Judge Teofilo Tambago of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 49 in Cataingan, Masbate, ordered the recall of the arrest warrant he issued on July 12, 2024, against Ramesis Sison, Jay Alfaro, Ben Gigante, Peter Corpus, and Fel Monares.

Sison, Alfaro, and Gigante are members of Masbate’s Quad Media Association, while Corpus and Monares are members of NU Media in the same province.

A former chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) in Masbate, Sison serves as an anchor of the Balita at iba pa program over local broadcaster DYME. Legazpi and Gigante are DYME reporters.

Monares, meanwhile, is the station manager of the local government-run Cawayan Radio, while Corpus is the information officer-designate of the Pio V. Corpus town government.

They were charged with murder along with three others – Barry Canete, Jay Compuesto, and Pascualito Guanezo – who were accused of being members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The case stemmed from the killing of Virgil Arriesgado, a 26-year-old farmer from Barangay Guindawahan, Pio V. Corpus town in Masbate, on the morning of August 12, 2022.

Based on a police blotter, Arriesgado was sitting in a hut in Guindawahan when he was approached by a group. He died after being shot at close range.

Sison, one of the accused, said a complaint due to the Arriesgado killing was filed in 2023 against the three alleged NPA members and two others, Karl Masarque and Semion Rabadon, but it was dismissed.

Masarque and Rabadon, allegedly former NPA rebels, subsequently turned witnesses in the murder case filed against the media workers.

Their accuser, Wenito Armenion, claimed he was with Arriesgado when the gunmen carried out the attack. It was Armenion’s complaint that became the basis for Provincial Prosecutor Jeremias Mapula to file the case, with Masarque and Rabadon’s statements as corroborating evidence.

Masarque and Rabadon identified the gunmen’s aliases, which authorities used in identifying Sison, Alfaro, Gigante, Corpus, and Monares.

The media workers questioned the case as they filed a motion to recall the warrant, protesting their inclusion in a murder case based on aliases.

In a resolution issued on July 25, Judge Tambago granted their motion due to the weak evidence.

“Upon close re-evaluation of the record of the case, it appears that there are some inconsistencies in the Sinumpaang Salaysay (sworn statements) vis-à-vis the record in Criminal Case No. 3863-23 which put some doubt as to the existence of probable cause against all the accused. Thus there is a need to recall the Warrant of Arrest,” part of the resolution read.

Sison said they were not afforded a preliminary investigation and the inclusion of their names in the case put them at risk of getting arrested. He and the other co-accused maintained their innocence.

He said they suspected that the case against them was meant to harass them because they exposed alleged irregular transactions at the provincial government of Masbate.

Two of the co-accused, DYME reporters Alfaro and Gigante, went beyond their media watchdog roles by filing complaints against Masbate Governor Antonio Kho before the Office of the Ombudsman based on a Commission on Audit (COA) report about the utilization of a P2-billion loan obtained by the capitol.

The COA has flagged the capitol’s use of the loan proceeds for road opening and re-graveling, which the audit agency said “were found to be short-lived and, as such, were not commensurate with the value of resources invested in the same.” – Rappler.com