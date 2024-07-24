Mother, child die after wall collapses in Angeles City, Pampanga

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOTHER AND CHILD. Two victims died, and one was successfully rescued from a soil erosion incident in Angeles City, Pampanga, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

As of Wednesday evening, 39 families or 130 individuals have been evacuated in Angeles City, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines – A mother and child died in Purok 5B, Barangay Pampang, Angeles City, Pampanga on Wednesday morning, July 24, after the walls of their house collapsed due to soil erosion, the Angeles City Police Office said.

They were brought to Rafael Lazatin Memorial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival, local police reported.

Meanwhile, the father in the family survived and was treated in the same hospital.

The incident happened amid the heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon which was intensified by Super Typhoon Carina.

Following the incident, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. ordered a forced and immediate evacuation of families residing beside creeks.

As of Wednesday evening, 39 families, or 130 individuals, have been sent to the city’s main evacuation center in Barangay Mining.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila.

