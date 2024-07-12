Baguio officially bids farewell to city’s longest-serving newspaper

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The city government’s official recognition of the Baguio Midland Courier’s contributions comes ahead of its final issue scheduled for release on July 21

BAGUIO, Philippines – The city government has formally bid farewell to the weekly Baguio Midland Courier, acknowledging the newspaper’s contribution to community journalism and press freedom in Baguio for more than 70 years.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong approved a city council resolution, passed on Monday, July 8, which marked the final chapter of the newspaper’s 77-year history of “fair, fearless, friendly, and free” journalism.

Resolution No. 430-2024 extended the local government’s profound appreciation to the Courier, recognizing its crucial role as the fourth estate of democracy in print media, which earned the respect and admiration of journalists and people in Baguio.

The city government’s official recognition of the newspaper’s contributions came ahead of its final issue scheduled for release on July 21.

Founded in July 1947 by Hamada Printers and Publishers Corporation, the Courier has been a staple of local and regional news, offering a platform for community engagement, celebrating milestones, delivering unbiased commentaries, and elucidating issues for its readers.

The newspaper was started by Sinai Hamada, known for his popular short story Tanabata’s Wife.

The resolution, authored by Councilors Betty Lourdes Tabanda and Mylen Victoria Yaranon, stated that the community newspaper served as a platform where opinions were respected, milestones were celebrated, and issues were presented clearly and unbiasedly.

The decision to close down was attributed to the global challenges faced by newspapers.

For 77 years, the newspaper has been an “exponent of the wonderland of the Cordilleras and the riches of Ilocandia, deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of Baguio City. Its closure marks the end of an era for many,” read part of the resolution.

Since its first issue was sold on April 28, 1947, the Courier has been a steadfast source of news. By 1963, it circulated 7,500 copies in Baguio City and around the Cordilleras.

In 2007, to commemorate its 60th anniversary, the publication launched its website, further expanding its reach. Today, it still maintains the highest circulation among regional newspapers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). – Rappler.com