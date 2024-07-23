Pampanga officials, business leaders support Marcos’ ban on POGOs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers the State of the Nation Address during the opening of the 19th Congress, at the House of Representatives on July 22, 2024.

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce welcomes the ban after earlier noting POGOs' negative effects on the region's reputation as a safe destination for business and investments

PAMPANGA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s bombshell announcement of a ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, sparked positive reactions from officials and business leaders in Pampanga.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned,” Marcos declared, prompting a standing ovation from the audience at Batasang Pambansa.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda welcomed Marcos’s decision and stressed its potential to cease all illegal activities associated with Chinese-operated POGOs.

“I thank the President for banning all POGOs in our country. Because of his declaration, we are expecting that once and for all, all illegal activities of the Chinese in our country will be stopped,” the governor said in a Facebook post.

Pampanga Chamber of Commerce director Rene Romero expressed delight over the long-awaited decision to prohibit POGOs, citing their negligible economic contributions and controversial operations.

“I am personally delighted to hear the President announce the ban on POGOs nationwide. This is exactly what I have been hoping the President would say!” Romero told Rappler.

Romero had pushed for the banning of POGOs, noting how their negative effects have tarnished the region’s reputation as a safe and viable destination for business and investments because of criminal activities, such as money laundering.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) also welcomed the decision. CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the decision affirmed their commitment in upholding Clark’s integrity and safety.

“We stand with President Marcos in his commitment to eradicate illegal POGO operations. Our early actions reflect our dedication to safeguarding Clark’s integrity and ensuring community safety.”

Porac Mayor Jaime Capil echoed support for the ban, noting the significant challenges posed by POGO operations. “Despite the negative publicity we have faced in recent weeks, we have consistently and courageously participated in all hearings related to POGOs to uncover the truth,” Capil said.

Both Devanadera and Capil faced challenges brought by raided POGOs Colorful and Leap Group Company at Sun Valley Hub in Clark last May 2023, and Lucky South 99 Gaming Corporation in Porac a year later.

Devanadera terminated the sub-lease agreement linked to the Sun Valley Hub incident and suspended the processing and application of POGOs and business process outsourcing service providers inside the freeport zone. Meanwhile, Capil has consistently appeared in both the House and Senate probes on raided POGOs.

Marcos cites Mabalacat City College

Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo expressed gratitude for Marcos’s recognition of Mabalacat City College’s (MCC) achievements, particularly its recent Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year award from Times Higher Education for its smart classrooms.

Garbo praised MCC President Michelle Aguilar-Ong for advancing local education through innovation in technology and digitalization.

“I am delighted and honored by President Bongbong Marcos’s recognition of our city’s achievements during his recent SONA and for highlighting Mabalacat’s success on a national platform,” Garbo said. – Rappler.com