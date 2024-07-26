Pampanga now under state of calamity; agricultural losses reach P308 million

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STILL FLOODED. Some of the villages in Pampanga remain flooded even as the weather has since improved with cloudy skies prevailing.

At present, 215 villages across 14 towns and one city in Pampanga are still grappling with severe flooding

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The province of Pampanga was placed under a state of calamity on Friday, July 26, after nonstop rain in the past week submerged several villages in floodwater ,

“The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has declared a state of calamity. Its aim is for the local governments to better respond using their disaster response funds,” Governor Dennis Pineda said.

A price freeze on basic necessities is also in effect.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan unanimously approved Resolution No. 8667 in a special session following an assessment of the impact of the bad weather on the localities.

“The adverse effects of Tropical Cyclone Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon have resulted in the displacement of families, loss of livelihoods, and disruption of basic services in the province,” the resolution read.

Based on the report by the provincial risk reduction management council (PDRRMC), the total agricultural damage has reached P308.18 million.

The breakdown of the losses is as follows:

Fisheries – P185.6 million

Rice crops – P121.6 million

Livestock – P667,300

High value crops – P212,875

Corn – P100,000

At present, 215 villages across 15 localities, including Pampanga’s capital, San Fernando City, have been grappling with heavy flooding.

San Fernando City – 20

Lubao – 36

Mexico – 28

Macabebe – 24

Masantol – 26

Guagua – 23

Minalin – 15

San Simon – 10

Candaba – 9

Arayat – 7

Santo Tomas – 7

Bacolor – 4

San Luis – 4

Apalit – 2

Approximately around 1,623 families or around 6,744 individuals were transferred to evacuation sites in their respective barangays, while others stayed with their relatives.

Nearly 50,000 relief goods have also been distributed to the impacted barangays.

In the highly urbanized Angeles City, which is independent from the province, 48 families or some 270 individuals remain at the main evacuation center in Barangay Mining. – Rappler.com