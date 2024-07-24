Pangasinan braces for more rain, floods: No classes, work

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A landslide at Sitio Pacalbo has been cleared and Villa Verde Road (Pangasinan-Nueva Vizcaya) is now open, but motorists are advised to be cautious due to light to moderate rains in San Nicolas.

Higher volumes of water from upstream are expected, which could raise the level of the Marusay River over the next 24 hours

PANGASINAN, Philippines – The provincial government of Pangasinan and the city government of Dagupan ordered the suspension of classes at all levels, along with work in government offices, on Thursday, July 25, due to inclement weather brought about by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Fernandez declared the suspension first through a Facebook video, followed by a statement from the Facebook page of the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

According to the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the province is forecast to experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain, classified as heavy to intense.

Vincent Chiu, Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) operations head, said that as of the latest monitoring, water levels in major rivers and tributaries in the province of Pangasinan remained at relatively normal levels. All major roads in the province are passable.

In Calasiao town, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) spokesperson Kristine Joy Soriano said that as of 1 pm, the Marusay River was at 1.5 feet above normal level.

Soriano said a higher volume of water from upstream was expected to be on its way, and the level of the Marusay River could increase over the next 24 hours.

She said she hoped that the water does not reach the eight-foot critical level.

The Marusay River leads straight to the Pantal River in Dagupan City before flowing towards the Lingayen Gulf.

In Dagupan, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Ronald de Guzman said they were expecting much floodwater from 42 to 78 hours.

To prepare for possible flooding, Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez, along with the City Health Office (CHO), distributed prophylaxis in the form of doxycycline to prevent or help minimize leptospirosis cases.

Among those prioritized to receive prophylaxis are market vendors, tricycle drivers, and jeepney drivers.

Meanwhile, in San Fabian town, a fisherman was rescued by members of the Coast Guard.

The fisherman, a resident of neighboring San Jacinto town, was unable to notice the sudden increase in water level while fishing in the Binday Dam and was eventually trapped.

In San Nicolas town, entry to the Villa Verde Road has been prohibited.

Shallom Balolong of the San Nicolas MDRRMO said the mountain pass leading to Barangay Malico and eventually exiting to Santa Fe in Nueva Vizcaya province has been experiencing numerous landslides, making it difficult or even impossible for travelers to traverse.

The road is only open to locals and residents of Barangay Malico. – Rappler.com