LOOK: Police inspect mansions, villas allegedly owned by Porac POGO ‘big bosses’

MANILA, Philippines – Personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Porac, Pampanga returned to the abandoned mansions and villas of the town recently raided by authorities.
Last week, law enforcers inspected the two-hectare compound in Barangay Siñura believed to be owned by the “big bosses” of Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Incorporated. The said POGO was inspected by authorities last month for being an alleged hotbed for various illicit activities, which included human trafficking, forced labor, and other scam activities.
Pampanga PNP director Police Colonel Jay Dimaandal said the raid was prompted by intelligence reports, tips from civilians, and findings from the three public hearings conducted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in June.
Days after the raid, on July 9, Porac PNP returned to the abandoned structures. There, the police inspected anew the mansions and villas which had a helipad, lagoon, garden, and pool. The authorities also saw a secret underground tunnel and an indoor shooting range.
