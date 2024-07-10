Luzon
LOOK: Police inspect mansions, villas allegedly owned by Porac POGO ‘big bosses’

POGO-owned? This is among the mansions allegedly owned by big bosses of Porac POGO. Jire Carreon/ Rappler

GERARD CARREON PHOTOJOURNALIST

The two-hectare compound in Barangay Siñura is believed to be owned by the 'big bosses' of Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Incorporated

MANILA, Philippines – Personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Porac, Pampanga returned to the abandoned mansions and villas of the town recently raided by authorities.

RAIDED. The pool located in front of the raided mansion. Jire Carreon/ Rappler

Last week, law enforcers inspected the two-hectare compound in Barangay Siñura believed to be owned by the “big bosses” of Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Incorporated. The said POGO was inspected by authorities last month for being an alleged hotbed for various illicit activities, which included human trafficking, forced labor, and other scam activities. 

AMENITIES. The helipad inside the compound. Jire Carreon/ Rappler

Pampanga PNP director Police Colonel Jay Dimaandal said the raid was prompted by intelligence reports, tips from civilians, and findings from the three public hearings conducted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in June.

PROPERTY. This grandiose house is also located within the raided property. Jire Carreon/ Rappler

Days after the raid, on July 9, Porac PNP returned to the abandoned structures. There, the police inspected anew the mansions and villas which had a helipad, lagoon, garden, and pool. The authorities also saw a secret underground tunnel and an indoor shooting range.

TUNNEL? Police inspects the so-called hidden entrance to the secret underground tunnel. Jire Carreon/ Rappler

