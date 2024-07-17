Suspect in killing of Australian couple, Filipino companion surrenders

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 33-year-old suspect, identified only as 'Ronel,' used to be a pool attendant at the Tagaytay hotel where the victims were robbed and killed

MANILA, Philippines – The suspect in the killing of an Australian couple and their Filipino companion in a Tagaytay hotel voluntarily surrendered to Batangas authorities early Wednesday morning, July 17, a week after the incident.

In a press statement, Cavite police identified the suspect only as “Ronel,” a 33-year-old former employee of the Lake Hotel, where David James Fisk and Lucita Barquin Cortez, a Philippine-born Australian citizen; and Mary Jane Cortez, Lucita’s daughter-in-law, where found dead in their room a week earlier.

Ronel, who had been hiding in Tuy, Batangas, surrendered to Tuy Mayor Jey Cerrado, who turned over the suspect to Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino.

The suspect is under the custody of the Tagaytay Component City Police Station and will be charged with robbery with multiple homicide, Cavite police said.

Investigators discovered that Ronel used to a pool attendant at the Lake Hotel.

“The course of the investigation revealed that the suspect took revenge against the hotel’s management for his termination from employment, which led to the tragic killing of the victims,” the Cavite police statement read.

The remains of Fisk have been transported to Sydney, Australia, police said. – Rappler.com