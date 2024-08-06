Suspected food poisoning downs 150 SK officials at a seminar in Subic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOOD POISONING. About 150 Sangguniang Kabataan officials from Pangasinan were taken to a hospital in Olongapo City on August 6, 2024 due to alleged food poisoning while attending a seminar at a hotel in Subic Bay Freeport.

According to an initial police report, the Sangguniang Kabataan officials were attending a gender awareness sensitivity seminar at the Subic Bay Travelers Hotel when the incident occurred

PAMPANGA, Philippines – About 150 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from Pangasinan were taken to a hospital in Olongapo City due to alleged food poisoning while attending a seminar at a hotel in Subic Bay Freeport, Zambales on Tuesday, August 6.

Based on the initial police report, the officials were attending a gender awareness sensitivity seminar at the Subic Bay Travelers Hotel on Raymundo Street when the incident occurred around 2:26 pm. Authorities were notified around two hours later.

Rappler reached out to Subic Bay Travelers Hotel, but they refused to provide a comment as of this writing.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., in his Facebook page, said the victims were taken to James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital (JLGMH) where they received first aid. Paulino also said some of the victims were already in good condition and were brought back to the hotel.

“Tumakbo po agad tayo sa JLGMH dahil nabalitaan nating ilang SK mula sa Pangasinan ang na-food poison sa isang hotel sa SBFZ (Subic Bay Freeport Zone). Kasalukuyan po silang binibigyan ng lunas ngayon sa ating hospital, ilan sa kanila ay maayos naman na ang kondisyon at hinahatid na po natin sa kanilang hotel,” Paulino said in Filipino.

(We immediately ran to JLGMH because we heard that some SK from Pangasinan got food poisoning in a hotel in SBFZ. They are currently being treated at our hospital, some of them are in good condition and we are bringing them back to their hotel.)

The Olongapo City Information Center also said the food the victims had are also being examined.

The police report said the Olongapo City Forensic Unit was called in to process the site, along with assistance from the Olongapo City Health Office and SBFZ Dispensary. – Rappler.com