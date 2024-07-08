2 ex-cops arrested in the killing of beauty queen, Israeli boyfriend

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUSPECTS. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil present in a press briefing 2 former police officers involved in the disappearance and murder of beauty contestant Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner Yitshak Cohen at the Philippine National Police Headquarters in Camp Crame on July 8, 2024.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos says played a 'significant role' in the killing of Geneva Lopez and Yitshak Cohen, whose bodies were found in Capas, Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines – Two former policemen were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disappearance and murder of beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli partner Yitshak Cohen.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Marbil presented the two suspects in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday, July 8.

Abalos said the suspects played a “significant role” in the commission of the crime.

This development came two days after the remains of the victims were found in Capas, Tarlac, on Saturday, July 6. Lopez is from Pampanga.

The couple went missing on June 21, and were said to be headed for Capas for a real estate transaction.

The sports utility vehicle that the couple used was found burned and abandoned in Barangay Cristo Rey in Capas, a few hours past midnight of June 22.

Authorities identified seven persons of interest, including the alleged real estate agent, a former cop assigned at the Angeles City police station.

Lopez was among the official candidates of Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga 2024, representing the town of Santo Tomas. – with reports from Joann Manabat/Rappler.com