Heavy downpour causes landslides, power outages, road closures in Cordillera

TIRESLIDE. A disaster responder checks out tires that fell and the mess caused by a heavy downpour along Alfonso Tabora Road in Baguio.

Baguio sees 294 millimeters of rain, the second-highest 24-hour rainfall rate recorded during that period by PAGASA

BAGUIO, Philippines – Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon made several key roads impassable, caused landslides and power outages, and forced families to flee their homes in Baguio and other areas in the Cordillera region.

From 8 am on Tuesday up to Wednesday, July 23 and 24, Baguio had 294 millimeters (mm) of rain, the second-highest 24-hour rainfall rate recorded during that period by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). It trailed only Calayan in Cagayan at 342.8 mm.

The heavy downpour triggered at least a dozen landslides, downed trees, clogged drains, caused blackouts, and rendered major roads impassable in Baguio, authorities said.

The Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported 12 landslides, fallen trees, and three clogged drainage systems. There were also eight instances of sparking wires and fallen posts that led to power interruptions.

Baguio’s roads bore the brunt of the continuous heavy rain.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera Administrative Region (DPWH-CAR), three sections of Kennon Road, including two areas in Camp 6 and one in Camp 4, became impassable due to mudslides.

The Itogon-Dalupirip Road in Sablan, Benguet, also became impassable because of a road slip at Sitio Yagyagan.

The Sayangan-Atok section of the Halsema Road is still being cleared, while the Governor Bado Dangwa National Road in Poblacion, Kibungan, was closed to vehicular traffic due to landslides. However, one of the lanes of the Asin-Nangalisan-Pascual Road has been passable since Wednesday afternoon after government workers cleared two sections.

The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya and Baguio-Bauang Roads were also cleared on Wednesday morning.

All national roads in Baguio and Apayao are passable, though some sections in the rest of the region are either impassable or only open for one lane.

LANDSLIDE. Heavy rain triggers a landslide and makes a section of Kennon Road impassable at the Millsite, Camp 6, in Tuba, Benguet. – Barangay Camp 4 FB page

The DPWH-CAR released this road advisory as of 2 pm on Wednesday to identify two-lane roads that were already passable:

Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road at K0260+160, Brgy. Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet (near Kiwas Elementary)

Baguio-Bauang Road at K0295+900, Sitio Yagyagan, Tadiangan, Sablan

Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road at K0315+336-K0315+342, Sitio Pito Proper, Pito, Bokod

Meanwhile, the Mountain Province Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported the normal status for river basins, including Chico River, Mallig River, Sifu River, Tanudan River, Abit River, and Layaen River, as of 11 am on Wednesday.

There were no reported power interruptions in the province.

In Benguet, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that at least 15 families, or about 72 people, have been evacuated due to the effects of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The evacuees, from the municipalities of Atok, Tuba, and La Trinidad, either sought shelter with neighbors and relatives or have been moved to evacuation centers within their municipalities.

Several major and minor road networks have also been affected, including the Baguio-Bontoc Road, due to landslides in Paoay, Sayangan, and Atok, as well as Kennon Road, due to landslides in Camp 6, Tuba.

Clearing operations are actively being conducted by the DPWH, the provincial government, and private contractors on the affected roads. – Rappler.com