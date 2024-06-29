Vice mayor of Arayat, Pampanga dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Emmanuel 'Bon' Alejandrino also served as Arayat mayor from 2013 to 2022

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Arayat, Pampanga Vice Mayor Emmanuel “Bon” Alejandrino has died on Saturday, June 29. He was 73.

A Facebook post from the Office of Arayat Mayor Maria Lourdes Alejandrino, Bon’s wife, confirmed the news.

“Vice Mayor Alejandrino was a dedicated public servant whose commitment to our community was unwavering. His contributions have left an indelible mark on our town, and his loss is profoundly felt by all who knew him,” the post said.

“The whole Arayat community mourns the untimely demise of a great leader and public servant,” a separate Facebook post also read.

Media reports said Bon died of stomach aneurysm. This was confirmed to Rappler by his niece Corazon Alejandrino, the barangay captain of Pandan, Angeles City.

“You are loved by many because you are also loving and very down to earth,” Corazon said in Kapampangan, posting her tribute on Facebook.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda also expressed his condolences on Facebook.

“My condolences to the bereaved family members, relatives, friends, and constituents of Arayat Vice Mayor Bon Alejandrino. I am asking for your prayers for the peace of his soul,” he said in Filipino.

Prior to being vice mayor, Bon had also served as a full-term mayor of Arayat from 2013 to 2022.

His wake is being held at his residence in Barangay Cupang, Arayat, Pampanga. – Rappler.com