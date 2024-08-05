Rappler Recap: In Central Luzon visit, House leaders check what’s left of raided POGO hubs

The House leadership, which wants an enabling law on the President's POGO ban order, vows swift action. Bills on the matter are pending in committees, but the chamber has already launched an inquiry into illegal activities related to POGOs.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Key officials of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Martin Romualdez visited two provinces in Central Luzon on Monday, August 5, to see what remained of facilities that housed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

The inspection came two weeks after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a ban on POGOs, as its links to organized crime made national headlines in recent months.

Among the sites visited by the lawmakers were the raided Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated in Bamban, Tarlac, and Lucky South 99 Gaming Incorporated in Porac, Pampanga.

The House leaders toured the villas and the tunnel at the Baofu compound of Zun Yuan in Bamban, as well as alleged torture rooms and other areas at the Royal Thai Court of Lucky South 99 in Porac.

They found military uniforms, baseball bats, and SIM card that were left behind after the raids.

Watch the Rappler Recap here.

Play Video

Romualdez has already ordered congressmen to pass an enabling measure banning POGOs, and he reiterated on Monday the lower chamber’s commitment to swiftly address the issue.

“We have bills that have already been filed that we are consolidating so that we can wind up these illegal activities. It’s not just illegal gambling. We also see connections to illegal activities, so it’s good that we look at everything to see the root of all these activities,” Romualdez said in a mix of English and Filipino on Monday.

Play Video

As of writing, three House bills have been filed seeking to ban POGOs or declare them illegal, with one introduced after the President’s televised speech in July.

All of the measures are pending in their respective committees, although the committees on public safety and order, and games and amusement, have launched a joint inquiry in aid of legislation into the proliferation of criminal activities linked to POGOs.

Other lawmakers who joined the ocular inspection on Monday include public order and safety committee chairperson Dan Fernandez, games and amusement committee chairperson Antonio Ferrer, dangerous drugs committee chairperson Robert Ace Barbers, and public accounts committee chairperson Stephen Paduano. Also present were lawmakers Johnny Pimentel, Janette Garin, and Romeo Acop. – Rappler.com