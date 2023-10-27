Malacañang allows online work, classes for gov’t offices, public schools on October 31 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MALACANANG. The facade of Malacau00f1ang Palace from across Pasig River.

Malacañang says this will allow government employees to 'travel to and from the different regions in the country' for All Saints' Day on November 1

MANILA, Phillippines – Malacañang has allowed a work-from-home arrangement for government offices and online classes for public schools on Tuesday, October 31.

Malacañang allowed this setup through Memorandum Circular No. 38 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and released to the public on Friday, October 27.

“In order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day on 01 November 2023, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on 31 October 2023,” MC 38 said.

Bersamin clarified that government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services “shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person.”

Bersamin also said that having a similar arrangement in private companies and private schools on October 31, “is left to the discretion of their respective heads.”

Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared October 31, which fell on a Monday, as a special non-working holiday to allow a long weekend. – Rappler.com