Manibela to hold protest on January 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRIKE. Commuters queue and wait for public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Philcoa during the morning rush hour as the nationwide transport strike called by the group Manibela begins on October 16, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena clarifies it is holding a protest, rather than a transport strike in the hopes the government will halt the implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation group Manibela will hold a protest on Tuesday, January 16.

An announcement regarding the protest was made on Saturday afternoon, with Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena clarifying they would be holding a protest rather than a transport strike on January 16.

The protest is set to be held from UP Diliman to Mendiola, beginning at 9 am.

At a press briefing on Sunday, January 14, Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena estimated that around 15,000 jeepney drivers and operators will join the protest against government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“Gusto po natin i-panawagan sa ating pangulo ang pagbalik sa mga ni-revoke na prangkisa ng ating mga kasamahan, lalo na sa hanay ng mga operator. Dahil kawalan ng pagkakakitaan ang dulot nito sa ating mga drivers at operators at kawalan ng masasakyan ng taumbayan,” he said.

(We would like to appeal to the President to return the revoked franchise of our operators. Because this would result in loss of income for our drivers and operators, as well as loss of transportation means for the public.)

The protest action comes about a month after transport group PISTON held a transport strike against the PUV modernization program.

The government deadline for the registration for the franchise consolidation ended on December 31. 2023. Those who failed to submit their consolidation are only allowed to ply routes until January 31. – Rappler.com