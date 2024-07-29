Marcos admin seeks P10.2 billion in confidential, intel funds for 2025, none for VP Sara Duterte

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENTERING YEAR 3. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 22, 2024.

Marcos' budget secretary says the proposal is around 16% lower than the P12.38 billion in secret funds that the national government received for the current year

MANILA, Philippines – The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is requesting Congress a budget of P10.29 billion for confidential and intelligence expenses for 2025.

The proposal is around 16% lower than the P12.38 billion in secret funds that the national government received for the current year.

The amount in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year covers P5.92 billion in intelligence funds, and P4.37 billion in confidential funds.

“DBM received a request of P11.39 billion (across government agencies), including P5.22 billion in confidential funds, and P6.17 billion in intelligence funds, but we only approved P10.29 billion,” Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman explained during the ceremonial turnover of the proposal to the House of Representatives.

The Office of the President (OP) is requesting P4.56 billion in confidential and intelligence funds for 2025, exactly the same as what it received for the current year.

Pangandaman also provided the following breakdown of proposed intelligence fund for some agencies:

Department of National Defense (Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, Office of the Secretary): P1.8 billion

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency: P991.20 million

Philippine National Police: P806.03 million

Department of Justice (Office of the Secretary, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Office of the Solicitor General): P579.4 million

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency: P500 million

Department of Transportation (Office of the Transportation Security, Philippine Coast Guard): P405 million

National Security Council: P250 million

Department of Finance (Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue): P79.5 million

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Peace: P60 million

Office of the Ombudsman: P51.4 million

Commission on Audit: P10 million

Anti-Money Laundering Council: P7.5 million

Commission on Human Rights: P5 million

Games and Amusement Board: P4 million

None for the VP

Pangandaman said the executive branch continued last year’s practice of removing secret funds from civilian agencies. Because of this, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) led by Sara Duterte will not be able to make intelligence and confidential expenses for 2025.

Confidential expenses, as per a 2015 joint circular, are those pertaining to surveillance activities in civilian government agencies, while intelligence expenses are those related to intel information-gathering activities of uniformed and military personnel that have direct impact on national security.

Confidential and intelligence funds are much more difficult to audit, because they are exempted from standard procedures of the Commission on Audit.

Last year’s budget deliberations put Vice President Duterte under a microscope, after it was discovered that the OVP spent P125 million in secret funds within 11 days in 2022. Her generalizations on how the money was exhausted also left the public wanting.

That controversy, against the political infighting within the administration alliance, eventually culminated in the House’s decision to deny her request for P650 million in confidential funds for 2024. – Rappler.com