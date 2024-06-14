Marcos appoints Manila judge Jaime Santiago as new NBI director

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW CHIEF. Newly appointed National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago takes his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 14, 2024.

(1st UPDATE) The new NBI director is also a former cop under the Manila Police District

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named former cop and judge Jaime Santiago as the new National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed on Friday, June 14.

Santiago served as a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge. Before he joined the judiciary, the new NBI director was a cop under the Manila Police District. He was known for being a sharpshooter in the Manila police.

He replaced Medardo de Lemos, who was picked by Marcos to lead the NBI in 2022. De Lemos, a long-time career official, retired from service.

Santiago took his oath before Bersamin on Friday morning.

Aside from serving in Manila RTC, Santiago also had a stint as a presiding judge in Tagaytay City RTC. He also served as a judge of the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court, according to Santiago’s profile from the Philippine Judicial Academy.

For three years, from October 2003 to December 2006, he was an assistant city prosecutor under the Department of Justice. The new NBI director was also the former deputy executive vice president of the Philippine Judges Association and former president of the Metropolitan and City Judges Association of the Philippines.

As a cop, Santiago served as the deputy chief of the MPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.

A decorated cop, the new NBI director received several awards such as the senior non-commissioned officer of the year of the then-Western Police District, as one of the Ten Outstanding Policemen of the Philippines, and an Act of Heroism Award given by the National Capital Region Police Office.

Later, his life story made it into the big screen through the movie titled SPO4 Santiago Sharpshooter, portrayed by Senator Bong Revilla.

Santiago obtained his law degree from Manuel L. Quezon University in 1993, and passed the Bar Examinations the following year with a score of 81.65%.

The new NBI director was also a criminal law professor at the Philippine College of Criminology and the Emilio Aguinaldo College. – With reports from Dwight de Leon/ Rappler.com