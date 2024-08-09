Marcos creates child protection office, reorganizes anti-hunger task force

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AID FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN. Children belonging to displaced families flock around volunteers handing out school materials in Marawi City on May 23, 2024.

The new Presidential Office for Child Protection is in charge of monitoring and harmonizing government policies against child abuse, particularly online child exploitation and trafficking

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, August 6, signed two executive orders (EOs) creating a presidential child protection office, and reorganizing the government task force on hunger prevention.

The new Presidential Office for Child Protection (POCP) is mandated to “monitor and harmonize government thrusts, policies, and programs relative to the protection of children and the promotion of their welfare.”

It will have a particular focus on fighting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSAEM), and anti-child trafficking matters.

The POCP, headed by a Presidential Adviser for Child Protection, will submit policy recommendations to the President, and create a National Plan of Action for Children in coordination with the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), other relevant government agencies and offices, as well as civil society groups.

The office will coordinate with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) in creating and implementing programs to fight OSAEC, CSAEM, and child trafficking. It will also identify and recommend urgent government interventions for children’s protection, and monitor the government’s compliance with its international child protection commitments, like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, among others.

Members of the POCP include the National Coordination Center, IACAT, CWC, National Council Against Child Labor, and the Committee for the Special Protection of Children.

The Philippines has been on Tier 1 of the United States’ Trafficking in Persons report since 2016, which means it meets the US’ minimum standards to fight trafficking in the country. However, the abuse has continued to perpetuate in the country since then, even tripling during the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdowns were enforced and Filipinos were further pushed into economic uncertainty.

The Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Act lapsed into law in July 2022.

Anti-hunger task force reorganizing

In Marcos’ other August 6 order, EO No. 66, the President reorganized the government Task Force on Zero Hunger to “ensure the continuous and effective implementation” of the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty Program, which institutionalizes the government’s efforts to mitigate hunger and promote food and nutrition security.

New members of the task force include the Department of Health, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Presidential Communications Office, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

In June 2024, 17.6% of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger, or being hungry and not having anything to eat, at least once in the past three months, according to a Social Weather Stations survey.

Involuntary hunger rose from 14.2% in March, with most hunger experienced in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com