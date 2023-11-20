Marcos on VP Sara Duterte: We don’t want her to be impeached

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) "I don't think it's particularly unusual. I don't think it's particularly worrisome," President Marcos says of the impeachment rumors against Vice President Sara Duterte

HAWAII, USA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shrugged off a rumored impeachment plot against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I don’t think it’s particularly unusual. I don’t think it’s particularly worrisome. You know, there will always be an element that will want to change the results of an election,” he said in a press conference with reporters in Hawaii on Sunday, November 19.

“We don’t want her to be impeached, she does not deserve to be impeached. So, we will make sure that this is something that we will pay very close attention to,” he added.

Impeachment talks ignited after House deputy minority leader France Castro said in a television interview that there were informal discussions about Duterte’s impossible impeachment, although she later said these conversations were still “premature.”

House leaders quickly dismissed the rumors, with Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe saying detractors only wanted to sow discord between him and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

‘Excellent’ relationship

Marcos said his relationship with the Vice President remains “excellent.”

“On a professional level, I have nothing but good things to say about the work that she has done in the Department of Education (DepEd). On a very personal level, we get along very well,” he added.

Duterte has been the subject of intense criticism over her request for and handling of confidential funds.

In 2022, it was found she spent P125 million in confidential funds – which are difficult to audit by nature – within an 11-day period.

The backlash prompted the Romualdez-led House of Representatives to deny her P650-million spy fund request for 2024 for both the Office of the Vice President and the DepEd.

Duterte eventually withdrew her request, but the controversy has fueled speculations of a widening rift between Romualdez and Duterte.

The Romualdez-led House already ousted Duterte’s close allies – former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Davao lawmaker Isidro Ungab – from their deputy speakership posts.

No cracks

Marcos, however, insisted that the Uniteam – the name of the administration’s super majority coalition – remains solid.

“The number of people jumping ship to Lakas CMD [Christian Muslim Democrats] and PFP [Partido Federal ng Pilipinas] is increasing. We are consolidating the Uniteam. It has actually become bigger and stronger than before,” he said.

PFP is Marcos’ political party, while Lakas-CMD is led by his cousin Romualdez. – Rappler.com