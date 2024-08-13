Marcos approves creation of Cabinet cluster for education to fix learning woes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCHOOL OPENING. Hundreds of public school students attend the first day of classes at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on July 29, 2024.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to 'fast-track some of the actions because he sees the urgency'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved in principle the creation of a Cabinet cluster for education to strengthen coordination of the three education agencies under the executive branch.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara made the announcement on Tuesday, August 13, after meeting with the President and other education officials in Malacañang.

“At the end of the meeting, President Marcos mentioned that, in principle, he approves of it and would like us to fast-track some of the actions because he sees the urgency and it is a deeply rooted problem,” Angara said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The three education agencies involved in the new Cabinet cluster are the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) Executive Director Karol Yee said there should be streamlined coordination across the three education agencies as the government reviews the system and addresses the country’s learning crisis.

“The learning crisis is not something that DepEd could address on its own. The agencies really need to help each other. And it is really the National Education and Workforce Development Plan that will anchor them all to make sure that there is one coherent direction. And that is what we proposed to the President,” Yee said.

Yee added that Marcos directed the education agencies to create a 10-year integrated national education and workforce development plan. This will allow them to align their targets and budget, and set up monitoring and evaluation mechanisms across the education sector.

It was the EDCOM 2 that proposed the creation of the new Cabinet cluster. The commission wrote a letter to the President in early July, ahead of his third State of the Nation Address.

“We’re very thankful to the President for his swift action,” Angara said.

In a statement on Tuesday, advocacy group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) said it welcomed the creation of the Cabinet cluster for education, which “can set the motion for the much-needed long-term vision and plan for education and human capital development of the country.”

“This comes at an opportune and critical time as we continue to grapple with the learning crisis. The need for an interrelated, whole-of-nation approach to education involving DepEd, TESDA, CHED, and other government agencies has never been more urgent, as we work to bridge the gaps from basic education to employability,” PBEd said. – Rappler.com