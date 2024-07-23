Filipinos online welcome Marcos’ POGO ban in SONA 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s declaration of his stances on two of the country's most pressing issues – POGOs and the West Philippine Sea – draw strong reactions from Filipinos online

MANILA, Philippines – “Effective today, all POGOs are banned.” These were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s words towards the end of his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech on Monday, July 22, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Filipinos online welcomed the President’s pronouncements, with POGO ranking third on Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

A strong unequivocal stance on PH rights in the WPS + a total ban on POGOs.



I have to reluctantly admit, that was a pretty powerful SONA. — Barry Gutierrez (@barrygutierrez3) July 22, 2024

Prior to the SONA, the banning of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) was among the issues that Filipinos hoped President Marcos would address.

Marcos also declared a strong stance on the West Philippine Sea dispute, saying “Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi kathang-isip lamang. Ito ay atin.” (The West Philippine Sea is not a mere figment of our imagination. It is ours.)

However, some Filipinos online felt this was not enough to resolve the issue. They believe that actions are needed, not just statements.

bare minimum na sabihin ng pangulo na atin ang west philippine sea. it wont make a move. ilahad mo ang mga plano mo laban sa mga makapangyarihang bansa ng tsina, pangulo. #SONA2024 — bilog (@jambylog) July 22, 2024

After these announcements, SONA attendees gave a standing ovation and chanted in support of Marcos.

Filipinos online quickly attributed the President’s decision on POGO to Senator Risa Hontiveros’ efforts and persistence, especially during the Senate probes on Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who has now been ordered arrested by the Senate.

POGOS are now banned! Everybody says THANK YOU, Sen Risa Hontiveros. 🫡💅🏻 #SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/u7cje48XEE — chanty 𑁍 (@ainttheresia) July 22, 2024

I just want to thank this woman who always stands up and looks deeper into what's more to investigate about POGOS. She deserves my praise for what she has done to awaken the minds of many people.



SALAMAT SEN. RISA HONTIVEROS AND YOU ARE A TRUE LEADER. 🇵🇭#SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/nC5XM0ET4G — ‘ (@sunnysunlisa) July 22, 2024

lol they chanted his name after he announced that POGOs are now banned 🤡 this probably won’t even happen if it was not addressed and exposed by we all know who 😙💅 #SONA2024 — gian (@gianbernardino_) July 22, 2024

Sen. Risa also ranked fifth on X Philippine trends. (WATCH: Who gave Marcos a standing ovation over POGO ban announcement?)

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno emphasized that the ban should be accompanied by holding accountable those involved in these illegal operations.

Maraming salamat Sen Risa! Kung di nyo inungkat ang mga POGO malamang di pa siya na-ban. Dapat may kasabay ang ban– pagpapanagot sa mga salarin AT mga government officials na kakonchave at kumita sa kanila. — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) July 22, 2024

Some social media users also highlighted the senators who enabled POGO operations in the country.

POGOs banned, effective today.

Never forget these senators who voted YES to POGO operation.#SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/g2jfaNIm3G — Mari Kirisawa♋🇵🇭🇯🇵 (@StandingSlantly) July 22, 2024

not lawmakers clapping for a total ban on pogo when they legalized it in the first place #sona2024 — Pilipinas, kaya pa ba? (@akazukinchan2x) July 22, 2024

Some netizens recalled how former vice president Leni Robredo, who was the closest rival to Marcos in the 2022 elections, strongly advocated for the ban on POGOs in the country.

everyone clapping when Jr announced the total ban of POGO but we know sen. risa is the person who brought light to this issue.



madam leni robredo is the only candidate who said “no” to POGO operation.



time proves that WOMEN are ALWAYS right. #SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/d8eVSSVqxE — Io✨ (@wildcatmorana) July 22, 2024

A social media user expressed appreciation for journalists and activists who are fact-checking and providing context to the issues addressed by Marcos during the SONA.

i just love it when activists and journalists fact-check and put context about what marcos has been saying in this year's SONA like EXACTLYYY!!! keep showing us receipts please!!! #SONA2024 — kheen (@swiftslivia) July 22, 2024

Sociologist Ash Presto noted that Marcos made no mention of LGBTQ+ rights during his address.

No mention of gender-oriented policies like the SOGIE Equality Bill & the divorce bill in #SONA2024.



This signals that gender is not prioritized at the highest levels of government. Pay more attention to how politicians position themselves on these issues in the 2025 elections. — Ash Presto 💜 (@sosyolohija) July 22, 2024

Others pointed out that Marcos’ address is far from the realities still faced by ordinary Filipinos at present.

All these seemingly glamorous plans then again, yet if you ask the masses, they won't feel even an ounce of improvement in their lives #SONA2024 — kheen (@swiftslivia) July 22, 2024

ang daming standing ovations. yet almost no real data and no significant improvements were mentioned. everything is a work in progress (with the least progress possible), and they giving him standing ovations and applause? 🤷‍♀️#SONA2024 — ゆり (@colsstarr) July 22, 2024

Some users criticized the government’s misplaced priorities, noting that the P20-million budget allocated for the SONA could have been used to address more pressing issues.

Although Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the SONA, she made her presence felt through a series of statements leading up to the event.

She initially announced that she would be the “designated survivor” by not attending the SONA. When asked for further clarification, she stated she had no obligation to elaborate.

On SONA day, she released another statement explaining that she was neither watching nor monitoring the SONA, whether on television or through livestream.

This response has left social media users disappointed.

At the end of Marcos’ third SONA, Filipinos find themselves caught in the middle of the fractured “unity” between Marcos and Duterte.

What are your thoughts on the President’s SONA? — Rappler.com