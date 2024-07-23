Philippine News
Filipinos online welcome Marcos' POGO ban in SONA 2024

Vixey Lema

SUMMARY

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s declaration of his stances on two of the country's most pressing issues – POGOs and the West Philippine Sea – draw strong reactions from Filipinos online

MANILA, Philippines – “Effective today, all POGOs are banned.” These were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s words towards the end of his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech on Monday, July 22, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Filipinos online welcomed the President’s pronouncements, with POGO ranking third on Philippine trends on X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to the SONA, the banning of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) was among the issues that Filipinos hoped President Marcos would address.

Marcos also declared a strong stance on the West Philippine Sea dispute, saying Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi kathang-isip lamang. Ito ay atin. (The West Philippine Sea is not a mere figment of our imagination. It is ours.)

However, some Filipinos online felt this was not enough to resolve the issue. They believe that actions are needed, not just statements.

After these announcements, SONA attendees gave a standing ovation and chanted in support of Marcos.

Filipinos online quickly attributed the President’s decision on POGO to Senator Risa Hontiveros’ efforts and persistence, especially during the Senate probes on Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who has now been ordered arrested by the Senate.

Sen. Risa also ranked fifth on X Philippine trends. (WATCH: Who gave Marcos a standing ovation over POGO ban announcement?)

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno emphasized that the ban should be accompanied by holding accountable those involved in these illegal operations.

Some social media users also highlighted the senators who enabled POGO operations in the country.

Some netizens recalled how former vice president Leni Robredo, who was the closest rival to Marcos in the 2022 elections, strongly advocated for the ban on POGOs in the country.

A social media user expressed appreciation for journalists and activists who are fact-checking and providing context to the issues addressed by Marcos during the SONA.

Sociologist Ash Presto noted that Marcos made no mention of LGBTQ+ rights during his address.

Others pointed out that Marcos’ address is far from the realities still faced by ordinary Filipinos at present.

Some users criticized the government’s misplaced priorities, noting that the P20-million budget allocated for the SONA could have been used to address more pressing issues.

Although Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the SONA, she made her presence felt through a series of statements leading up to the event.

She initially announced that she would be the “designated survivor” by not attending the SONA. When asked for further clarification, she stated she had no obligation to elaborate.

On SONA day, she released another statement explaining that she was neither watching nor monitoring the SONA, whether on television or through livestream.

This response has left social media users disappointed.

At the end of Marcos’ third SONA, Filipinos find themselves caught in the middle of the fractured “unity” between Marcos and Duterte.

What are your thoughts on the President’s SONA? — Rappler.com

Vixey Lema

Vixey Marie Lema is a digital communications specialist.
