Marcos, Romualdez least trusted among top government officials – survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr approves the rehabilitation of the NAIA, the construction of the Samar Pacific Road and the improvement of the Laguindingan Airport, at the NEDA Board meeting in Malacanang on July 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, are the least trusted among the country’s top officials, according to the results of a Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated survey held in June and released on Wednesday, July 17.

The nationwide survey held from June 17 to 24 included Marcos, Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Francis Escudero, and Romualdez.

“Regarding distrust, it is more pronounced toward the President and the House Speaker (21% and 23%, respectively) than the Senate President and the Vice-President (5% and 8%, respectively),” Pulse Asia said.

Distrust in the President jumped to 21% in June from 15% in March, a difference of 6 percentage points. Among geographic areas, distrust in Marcos was highest in Mindanao (32% from 28% in March), followed by Metro Manila (19% from 20%), Balance Luzon (18% from 5%), and Visayas (15% from 18%).

Though Marcos sustained majority public trust in June at 52%, this is 5 percentage points lower than his 57% score in March.

Marcos obtained the highest trust score in Metro Manila at 59%, a 4-percentage point increase over his March score of 55%. While he still has majority trust in Balance Luzon at 58%, this is 9 percentage points lower than his 67% score in March.

The President’s trust rating in the Visayas is 54% – unchanged from the last survey period – while he got the lowest trust rating in Mindanao: 35% from 38% in March.

Though the least trusted among top government officials, Romualdez’s trust rating improved in June to 35% from 31% in March. His distrust score was statistically unchanged at 23% from 24%.

Among geographical areas, Romualdez’s trust rating was highest in Visayas at 57%, a 30-percentage point jump from 27% in March. His trust numbers improved in Metro Manila (37% from 33%) and Mindanao (24% from 21%) but dipped in Balance Luzon (31% from 36%).

Among socioeconomic classes, trust in Romualdez was highest among the poorest Class E at 40% – 18 percentage points higher than 22% in March.

Duterte is the most trusted top official at 71%, followed by Escudero (69%) who is included in the survey for the first time since he was elected Senate president in May.

Majority approval 2nd years into term

Marcos continues to enjoy the approval of a majority of Filipinos as he marked his second year in office, according to the survey results.

The survey showed a slight dip in the Marcos’ approval rating – 53% from 55% in March – but this is within the pollster’s ± 2% error margin, at 95% confidence level.

Among geographical areas, Marcos obtained majority approval rating except in Mindanao:

Metro Manila: 61%, a 14-percentage point jump from 47% in March

Balance Luzon: 57%, a 9-percentage point drop from 66%

Visayas: 56% from 54%

Mindanao: 38% from 40%

Among socioeconomic classes, the President scored highest among class D with 53% (from 56% in March), followed by the poorest class E with 52% (from 48% in March), and lowest among the well-off class ABC which gave him an approval rating of 42% – from 62% in March, a 13-percentage point drop.

Duterte obtained the highest approval score at 69% while Romualdez got the lowest rating at 35%, a 4-percentage point improvement over his March score.

Among geographic areas, Romualdez got majority approval only in the Visayas at 59%, a 26-percentage point jump over his March approval rating of 33%. He got a 36% approval rating in Metro Manila, 29% in Balance Luzon, and 25% in Mindanao.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 respondents aged 18 and above using face-to-face interviews. Subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey have a ± 4% error margin, also at 95% confidence level.

During the survey period, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet confirming the insurmountable rift in the Uniteam coalition forged in the 2022 elections for the Marcos-Duterte tandem. It was also during this time when Malacañang, through an executive order, directed government agencies and schools in the country to recite the “Bagong Pilipinas (A New Philippines)” hymn and pledge in weekly flag ceremonies.

Other notable issues during the survey period were the Senate probe into the illegal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators and their link to Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac; a Palace EO reducing the tariff on imported rice from 35% to 15% until 2028, and the confrontation between the China Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy in relation to the latter’s resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

On Tuesday, July 16, a group of concerned individuals led by former senator Leila de Lima, former Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio, and Conchita Carpio urged the Marcos administration to cancel the licenses granted to POGOs who cater to the mainland Chinese market.

POGOs grew in the Philippine market in 2016 as operators took advantage of liberal gaming laws under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte. Many POGO operators are run by Chinese nationals, as gambling in their home country is banned.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who has been leading the probe into POGOs, said on Monday, July 15, that she expected the President to have a clear stand on POGOS, specifically on calls for a POGO ban in the country, when he delivers his third State of the Nation Address on July 22. – Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com