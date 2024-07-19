LISTEN: #MarcosYear2 wrapped 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All eyes and ears are on the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.

Two years into Marcos’ presidency, key issues such as inflation, agriculture, climate change, public healthcare, independent foreign policy, and the West Philippine Sea dispute continue to impact the lives of the Filipinos.

How well has the Marcos administration addressed these challenges?

Rappler curated a playlist featuring songs that social media users referenced to assess how the Marcos administration fared, two years after he took office.

Marcos himself is known for his love of music. This became evident to the public when he spared no effort or privilege and used a chopper to avoid traffic and arrive in time for the concert of British band Coldplay.

When criticized for his actions, he defended himself by saying, “By now, you would have known, I’m a music lover, I have been for a long time. I studied music for many years. And to have somebody like Coldplay, that’s unmissable, cannot miss.”

He also organized concert-like events from time to time. For instance, on January 28, 2024, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) spent at least P16.4 million for the “Bagong Pilipinas” rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

On June 12, the Marcos administration staged the “Musikalayaan” concert at the same venue to mark Independence Day.

Also in June, Malacañang mandated government agencies and schools nationwide to recite the “Bagong Pilipinas (A New Philippines)” hymn and pledge during weekly flag ceremonies.

Marcos appears to understand how music can convey messages and shape public sentiments.

Which song would you add to the Marcos Year 2 playlist? – Rappler.com