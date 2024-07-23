Marcos spotlights Davao Oriental, Ilocos Norte 4Ps beneficiaries-turned-topnotchers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. turned the spotlight on two achievers from Davao Oriental and Ilocos Norte whose journeys from poverty to topnotchers in two different licensure exams showed how the government’s aid program transformed lives.

During his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, Marcos recognized Khane Jevie Cervantes from Davao Oriental, who ranked first in the licensure examination for professional teachers last March, and Alexis Alegado, who topped the civil engineering board exam in April 2023.

He said Cervantes and Alegado were members of families, among 420,000, who graduated from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the past year.

Cervantes, one of the former 4Ps beneficiaries acknowledged by the President, was among the 20,890 of 44,764 examinees who became licensed teachers early this year, securing the top spot with an average of 92.40%.

On its website, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Cervantes comes from a large and impoverished family in Cateel, Davao Oriental. She is one of 10 children of a farmer and caretaker, and an animal keeper, whose combined income was insufficient to meet their needs.

The DSWD said the family’s situation began to improve when they became 4Ps beneficiaries. The program provided education and cash grants that eased their financial burdens, funding Cervantes’ school allowances and other academic expenses.

With such support, Cervantes pursued a degree in education at the Davao Oriental State University-Cateel Extension Campus. As a 4Ps beneficiary, she also received a P40,000 annual tertiary education subsidy (TES) from the Commission on Higher Education’s Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (CHED-UniFAST).

Cervantes graduated magna cum laude in 2023 and went on to secure the top spot in elementary education during the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) early this year.

Meanwhile, Alegado, a former 4Ps beneficiary from Paoay, Ilocos Norte, topped the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Examination with a rating of 92.10%.

According to the DSWD, Alegado graduated cum laude from Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) in Batac, Ilocos Norte. At 22, he was one of the 32 MMSU engineering graduates who passed the Civil Engineering Licensure Exams in April 2023. There were 77 in the batch who took the exam.

The DSWD said Alegado also benefited from the Expanded Student’s Grants-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGP-PA), which qualified him for a tertiary education subsidy under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

“With the noble aim of breaking the cycle of poverty across the country, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program has not only consistently accomplished its annual targets – it has also proven its efficacy over the years,” Marcos said.

He said over 4,000 4Ps graduates are now licensed teachers, and 35 topnotchers from various board exams held in the past two years come from families who benefited from the aid program.

“Ibig sabihin, sa tulong ng 4Ps, mas gumanda na ang kanilang kalagayan at kakayahang makipagsapalaran sa laban ng buhay,” Marcos said.

(This means that, with the help of 4Ps, their situation and ability to face life’s challenges have improved.) – Rappler.com