‘The Philippines cannot waver’ in West Philippine Sea, Marcos vows in 2024 SONA

CHINESE HARASSMENT. The China Coast Guard brandishes weapons, uses sirens, and threatens Filipino soldiers already moored alongside the BRP Sierra Madre during a June 17, 2024 resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

The President thanks the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and Filipino fisherfolk for their ‘vigilance and sacrifice’

MANILA, Philippines — In his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, that focused on his administration’s anti-poverty plans and projects, it was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s brief mention of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that drew one of the longest rounds of applause and at least two standing ovations.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” said the President, referring to China’s incursions in the WPS.

“Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi isang kathang-isip natin lamang. Ito ay atin. At ito ay mananatiling atin, hangga’t nag-aalab ang diwa ng ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas,” said Marcos to vigorous applause from the audience. (The West Philippine Sea is not a figment of our imagination. It is ours. And it will remain ours as long as the spirit of our beloved Philippines continues to burn bright.)

And then he thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and fisherfolk – frontliners in facing China’s aggressive actions — for their “vigilance and sacrifice.”

The 2024 SONA is the first since the Marcos administration firmed up its policy in the West Philippine Sea – to be more assertive in upholding its sovereign rights and sovereignty claims.

In his first SONA in 2022, Marcos promised he would “not preside over any process that will abandon even one square inch of territory of the Republic of the Philippines to any foreign power.” Last year, Marcos promised to “protect our sovereign rights and preserve our territorial integrity, in defense of a rules-based international order.”

The Philippines, in the past year, has forged closer defense and economic ties with treaty-ally the United States, as well as emerging partners such as Japan, Australia, Canada, France, and New Zealand, among others. The military is also in the process of finalizing its Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

Marcos said two proposed laws, on maritime zones and archipelagic sea lanes, “will make sure that this intergenerational mandate — this duty — will firmly take root in the hearts and minds of our people.”

The Maritime Zones Act has been approved at the bilateral committee level and needs to be approved by both chambers of Congress before it can be sent to the Palace for signing. The Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill, meanwhile, has been approved by the House and is pending before the Senate.

The Maritime Zones Act would define the country’s maritime areas, while an Archipelagic Sea Lanes law would designate the sea areas and air space where foreign vessels and aircraft may pass, in order to facilitate trade and innocent passage.

Easing tensions with China

Marcos’ words came as the Philippines tries to bring down tensions — both at sea and in diplomatic spaces — over disputes with China in the West Philippine Sea.

The superpower claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own, ignoring a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that invalidated this claim and affirmed the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The China Coast Guard (CCG) almost always harasses Filipino vessels — including fisherfolk aboard small, wooden vessels — in key areas in the West Philippine Sea, or part of the South China Sea that’s within Philippine EEZ.

In early July, Manila hosted the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea, weeks after a mission to rotate troops and bring supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal turned violent, with the CCG destroying the Navy’s rigid hull inflatable boats. One soldier lost his finger because of the CCG’s ramming.

A day before the SONA, the Philippines announced it had reached an “arrangement” with China on Ayungin Shoal — a move that’s hoped to bring tensions down and avoid confrontations similar to the one on June 17.

Marcos made no explicit mention of these efforts, but said the Philippines “continuously try to find ways to de-escalate tensions in contested areas with our counterparts, without compromising our position and our principles.”

“I know that our neighbors too are doing their very best to make this work,” he added. – Rappler.com