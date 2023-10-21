Ties and tension: Marcos brings back business from a Middle East on edge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The first visit of President Marcos to the Middle East comes at a tense time, with a war raging between between Israel and Hamas

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Manila on Saturday, October 21, after attending the inaugural summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Saudi Arabia, describing his trip as a “very short” but “successul visit.”

Marcos’ first presidential visit to the Middle East comes at a tense time, amid the worst fighting the region has seen in years. A war has been raging between Israel and Hamas after the Islamist group stormed southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking around 200 hostages. Four Filipinos have already died in the conflict.

“The summit also provided ASEAN and GCC leaders an opportunity to convey their views on the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza. I shared our hope for peace, that it should prevail, and for the welfare and safety of civilians to be upheld in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said during his arrival speech.

During the summit on Friday, October 20, Marcos and other Southeast Asian and Gulf leaders condemned the attacks on civilians and called for a lasting ceasefire. Marcos also briefly mentioned the tensions in the South China Sea.

He called on Gulf states to work with ASEAN in promoting “peace, security, and stability in both our regions, the South China Sea, and the Arabian Sea, grounded on the rules-based international order to ensure stability and prosperity of our countries and the rest of the world.”

Maharlika in the Middle East

The summit brought together business leaders from Saudi Arabia – and for Marcos, that meant a chance to again pitch his pet project, the Maharlika Fund.

The President touted the Maharlika Investment Fund as the country’s “first-ever sovereign investment fund designed to drive long-term economic development through increased investments in high-impact sectors.”

Getting the buy-in of Saudi business leaders would lend the Maharlika fund much-needed credibility, especially given the success of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, among the largest sovereign funds in the world.

Meanwhile, from its inception until its rushed passage as a law, the Maharlika Investment Fund has sparked worries that it could weaken state banks, encroach upon the budget process, and serve as a vehicle for corruption, if poorly managed.

Though Marcos called the Maharlika fund a “recently launched” initiative, news of his order to suspend the fund’s implementation broke out just as he was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia. In his departure speech, he said that the Maharlika fund was still on track to start operations by end-2023.

More labor exports

Maharalika wasn’t the only deal on Marcos’ business agenda. According to the President, he also highlighted potential collaboration in energy, food security, and enhancement of logistic chains.

In his meeting with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Marcos said that Saudi Arabia expects to make capital investments in the Philippines, changing the relationship between the two countries into a “two-way street.”

“It’s time that they bring investment to the Philippines to support their food supply situation, and to support the industries that they are going to expand,” Marcos said in his arrival speech.

Still, the Philippines is still leaning heavily into its historical role as a labor exporter. The country signed several investment agreements with Saudi Arabian companies. Marcos said the deals, collectively worth $4.26 billion, will benefit 15,000 Filipinos “in training and employment opportunities across a wide range of professions in the construction industry.”

One $120-million investment will set up a facility in the Philippines that aims to train at least 2,000 Filipinos in construction-related crafts. The end goal is for the Filipino skilled workers to be eventually sent to Saudi to work on their projects.

Marcos’ support for these investments reflect the Philippines’ long-standing economic policy of labor export, which has brought in billions of dollars in remittances – sometimes at a deadly price. (READ: The cost of economic strategy: PH labor export and the case of Jullebee Ranara)

For instance, early in 2023, Filipino domestic worker Jullebee Ranara was found dead in Kuwait, her remains burned and dumped in the desert. She was killed by the 1​​7-year-old son of her employer, who was recently convicted of murder in September. Philippine-Kuwait relations have been strained ever since, with hundreds of overseas Filipino workers displaced as a result.

After his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Marcos claims to bring hope of restoring warm ties with Kuwait after Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-sabah met with the President. According to Marcos, the crown prince even apologized to him, and quoted him as saying, “We will fix it and we will make it because we love the Philippines.” – Rappler.com