55% of Filipinos satisfied with Marcos 2 years into presidency – SWS

MARCOS. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signs an executive order on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the NEDA Board meeting in Malacanang on April 20, 2023.

President Marcos' satisfaction rating recovers in Mindanao, up by 15 points to 46% in June from 31% in March

MANILA, Philippines – A majority of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. two years into his term, based on results of the Second Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey held from June 23 to July 1, and released on Thursday night, August 1.

The survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that 55% of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Marcos — 5-percentage points higher than in March; 15% were undecided and 28% were dissatisfied, for a net satisfaction rating of +27, which is 7 points higher than in March.

Among geographical areas, the President got the highest satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon (60%), followed by Metro Manila (57% from 56%), and Visayas (55% from 49%).

While he got the lowest score in Mindanao at 46%, this was a 15-percentage point jump from his 31% score in March, raising his Mindanao net satisfaction rating to +5 from -19.

SWS noted that the President’s net satisfaction rating during the latest survey period increased among those aged 18 to 24 (up by 8 points), and those aged 55 and above (up by 12 points).

Net satisfaction with Marcos also rose among non-elementary graduates and junior high school graduates, SWS said.

Here are the other key survey findings shared by SWS:

9% of Filipinos expect Marcos to fulfill all his promises, 17% expect most, 48% a few, and 23% almost none or none

8% say the Philippines got very much benefit, 37% much benefit, from Marcos’ foreign visits

22% expect Marcos to succeed, 18% say he will not succeed, and 60% say it’s too early to tell

The Second Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide: 600 in Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

During the survey period, as well as the period between surveys, among the dominant issues were the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte from the Marcos Cabinet, the continued aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine government’s response, and the congressional inquiries into Philippine offshore gaming operators and suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. – Rappler.com