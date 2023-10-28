Marcos signs law on automatic income classification of LGUs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the launching of the 2023 Mariano Marcos State University - Philippine Rice Research Institute rice paddy art in September 2023.

The income classification of local governments is crucial for governance, financial support, aid determination, and project prioritization. It also ensures fair compensation for local government officials and personnel.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, October 26, signed into law Republic Act No. 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units Act, which seeks to promote local autonomy and local development.

Under RA 11964, municipalities would be categorized into five classes based on the following annual income:

First Class – P200 million

Second Class – P160 million to P200 million

Third Class – P130 million to P160 million

Fourth Class – P90 million to P130 million

Fifth Class – not less than P90,000,000

This classification will determine the assistance to be provided to the LGUs, including administrative and statutory aid, financial grants, and other forms of support. It will also help assess the local government’s capacity for development programs and projects, total annual supplemental appropriations for personal services, and staff compensation adjustments.

It could also serve as the basis for the creation of the new LGU, specifying the number of elective members in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the Sangguniang Bayan.

The new classification of LGUs will also be the reference for the issuance of free patent titles for residential lands, identifying the minimum wage for domestic workers, ensuring the protection of LGU properties through the Government Service Insurance System, and setting limitations on the amount of agricultural land area that can be reclassified and dictate the manner of their use.

Following the issuance of the table of income classification by the Finance Secretary, the first income reclassification will be effective on January 1st of the immediately succeeding year.

In 2024, the national government agencies are set to fully transfer the task of delivering basic services to local governments. This posed a challenge to poor local governments.

During his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said the plans for a smooth and efficient transfer of powers and responsibilities from the national government to local authorities had been almost completed.

However, in the post-SONA briefing, Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for Local Government Marlo Iringan proposed to move the full devolution of responsibilities to 2027 instead. – Rappler.com