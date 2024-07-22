Marcos lauds Biden for exiting US presidential race

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US President Joe Biden with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., walks through the colonnade of the White House in Washington DC, before the bilateral meeting, on May 01, 2023.

Marcos says Biden's decision not to seek reelection in November is a 'demonstration of genuine leadership'

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chimed in on US politics on Monday, July 22, following the decision of US President Joe Biden not to seek reelection in November.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Marcos lauded his American counterpart for exiting the presidential race.

“President Biden’s decision to withdraw from his candidacy is a demonstration of genuine statesmanship,” he said.

“We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time. We wish him well for the rest of his presidency and for all his future endeavors,” Marcos added.

Biden dropped out from the race on Sunday as calls for him to withdraw intensified after his poor debate performance against rival Donald Trump last month.

The Democratic leader is already 81, and had he pushed through with his reelection bid and won, he would have have finished his second term at 86 years old.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris – his 2020 running mate – for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Under the Marcos presidency, the Philippines back to the United States from China, a marked departure from the foreign policy pursued by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

Manila’s embrace of Washington comes amid the increasing threat posed by Beijing in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com