Landmark maritime zones bill now up for Marcos’ signature

Fisherfolks from Zambales stage a fluvial protest on the 8th anniversary of the country’s landmark victory against Beijing in the Permanent Court of Arbitration, in Subic Bay, Zambales on July 12, 2024. The group calls on the public to support the Filipino fishers in pursuing a peaceful settlement of the tensions by the arbitral ruling and an independent foreign policy and to demilitarize the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

This comes amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – The “refined” version of the maritime zones bill has been approved at the bicameral level and is now awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The proposed measure, which seeks to define and declare the country’s maritime zones, was included in Marcos administration’s priority bills in September 2023, amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“This development marks a crucial step towards enhancing Philippine maritime security and aligning with international standards set forth by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Pangasinan 3rd District Representative Maria Rachel Arenas, who chairs the House foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday, July 18.

The maritime zones bill was approved by both houses of Congress last March 19. However, it was recalled in May for tweaks.

The panel again approved the measure on Wednesday, July 17, according to Senator Francis Tolentino. Arenas said the bicameral conference committee report was finalized on Thursday.

According to Arenas, the refined version of the bill include:

A clear description of the country’s internal and archipelagic waters

Identification of maritime features in the West Philippine Sea

It also highlights the country’s extended continental shelf in the Philippine Rise and West Palawan regions. The Philippines filed the claim on the West Palawan regions before the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in June.

The 2016 arbitral ruling, which deemed China’s sweeping claim of almost all the South China Sea invalid, is among the documents that make up the backbone of the proposed measure.

“This will be the first time that the term ‘West Philippine Sea’ will be embodied, mentioned, and referred to in a law that will be passed by Congress,” Tolentino said.

The bill also puts emphasis on Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, particularly on exploration, exploitation, management of natural resources, and artificial islands and structures in the area. – with reports from Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com