Ad agency Gigil apologizes for controversial ‘Gil Tulog’ street signs

The agency says it will put 'in place more stringent measures to ensure this does not happen again'

MANILA, Philippines – Ad agency Gigil, the firm behind the controversial ‘Gil Tulog’ street signs, broke its silence Tuesday, July 30, and issued a public apology to the Puyat family.

“Understanding the distress the project caused, we have personally reached out to members of the Puyat family to convey our regrets and express our respect for former Senate president Gil Puyat’s legacy,” Gigil said in a statement.

The agency added that it “will be putting in place more stringent measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

The Puyat family filed a complaint with the Ad Standards Council of the Philippines against Gigil on Friday, July 26, saying the street signs were a “total disrespect” to the legacy of former Senate president Gil Puyat.

Puyat’s son Victor said the marketing campaign, done to promote the melatonin brand Wellspring, goes against Section 1 of Article IV of the Ad Standards Council’s Code of Ethics. He added that he wanted Gigil to be “suspended or banned” from the ASC.

Eagle-eyed Makati residents and social media users noticed that the street signs along various parts of Gil Puyat Avenue, named after the late political leader, were altered to “Gil Tulog Ave. (formerly Gil Puyat).” The move angered the Puyat family.

“Our name is not to be violated by reasons that are financial, political, or otherwise,” Victor said in a note exclusively sent to Rappler on July 26.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay ordered the mock street signs be taken down, saying the proposals and permits for the project did not reach her office. She added that she reprimanded city officials behind its approval.

“Even as all the necessary permits and clearances were secured, our approach had resonated differently and so the campaign was immediately discontinued,” Gigil said.

Gigil was suspended in 2021 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines for another controversial ad with the Belo Medical Group.

Wellspring apologized for this latest fiasco, saying it “made a misstep” and never intended to disrespect Gil Puyat’s legacy.

Gil Puyat served as senator from 1951 until 1972. He was the last Senate president before late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared martial law. He died on March 23, 1980.

Gil Puyat Avenue was renamed from Buendia Avenue through Batas Pambansa Blg. 312 on November 14, 1982. — Rappler.com