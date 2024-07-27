Man killed after barges collided with Pasig bridge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Three are still missing after the collision that happened at the height of the enhanced southwest monsoon on July 24

MANILA, Philippines – At least one man died after several barges collided with the F. Manalo bridge in Pasig City on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, when heavy rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon poured down on Metro Manila, the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) said.

In a message to Rappler, Pasig City DRRMO chief Bryant Wong confirmed the man was swept away from the Pasig bridge all the way to the Delpan area in Manila.

According to Wong, the safety officer of Toyo Construction had initially informed the Pasig government on Wednesday evening that all of the around 20 workers working on the barges were accounted for, except for one. This missing worker was rescued at around 1 am on Thursday, July 25.

“Tuwang-tuwa kami na na-rescue ‘yung na-trap (We were so happy that the trapped person was rescued),” Wong said.

However, on Saturday morning, July 27, Wong said his office was “surprised” to receive a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the media that a body was discovered in Delpan. The local government also only learned then that three were still missing.

Wong said that the local government was still trying to coordinate with Toyo Construction on the search and rescue operations of the remaining three.

ABS-CBN reported that the fatality was a 48-year-old mechanic who was working on one of the barges contracted by Toyo Construction.

The report quoted Philippine Coast Guard National Capital Region and Central Luzon spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Mike Encina as saying they were not discounting the possibility that the company or crew may be held liable in the incident.

In the report, Encina said that mud in the river is deadly to people who get trapped, and the remains of those who die in the river are usually swept to Delpan, the mouth of the river at Manila Bay.

The barges, flat-bottomed vessels that carry cargo through rivers and canals, were pushed by the strong current of the Marikina River. Local government units surrounding the river imposed a forced evacuation of residents.

Metro Manila was put under a state of calamity on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) caused massive flooding in the region and neighboring areas in Luzon. – Rappler.com