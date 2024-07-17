Ex-Caloocan mayor Malonzo sues Representative Malapitan for graft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OMBUDSMAN. File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman taken in Quezon City on June 6, 2023.

Former Caloocan City mayor Reynaldo Malonzo also sues former DSWD officials for their involvement in alleged anomalous transfers of Representative Oscar Malapitan's PDAF to an 'ineligible' NGO

MANILA, Philippines – Former Caloocan City mayor Reynaldo Malonzo has filed criminal complaints against his city’s 1st District Representative Oscar Malapitan, along with six co-respondents, over alleged anomalous releases of Malapitan’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) allocations amounting to P8 million from 2007 to 2009.

Malonzo filed the complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, July 15, just three months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 mid-term elections.

Apart from Malapitan, other officials named in the complaint were former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Esperanza Cabral, former undersecretary Mateo Montaño, assistant secretary Vilma Cabrera, DSWD program management bureau director Pacita Sarino, chief accountant Leonila Hayahay, and private respondent Cenon Mayor, president of nongovernment organization (NGO) Kaloocan Assistance Council Incorporated (KACI).

Malonzo accused the officials of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as malversation of public funds, when they facilitated the transfer of Malapitan’s PDAF to KACI when the NGO was not eligible to receive public funds.

He said that Malapitan favored KACI for his PDAF-funded projects, even when it was “not a licensed and accredited PO (people’s organization).”

The amounts released to KACI also remain unliquidated, Malonzo said, citing the DSWD’s 2022 audit.

“Respondent Malapitan, a public officer who had control of his PDAF funds, which were public funds, misappropriated or consented or, through abandonment or negligence, permitted another person to take them,” Malonzo said.

Cabral and the other DSWD officials were accused of conspiring to illegally transfer public funds to KACI, even if it had unliquidated cash advances dating back to 2006 and 2007 or during the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo administration.

Malapitan, Cabral, and Mayor were reportedly the signatories in the agreements that made the transfers possible.

“Respondent Cabral should have filed legal action and caused the cancellation of KACI’s certificate of registration. She failed to do her responsibilities as head of DSWD, a manifestation of mutual actions with her co-respondents within her agency to commit graft and corruption,” said Malonzo.

The Ombudsman previously dismissed graft and malversation complaints over the same transactions with KACI for insufficient evidence.

However, Malonzo said that the case deserved a second look since recent decisions by the Commission on Audit said the transfers were “illegal and irregular.” – Rappler.com