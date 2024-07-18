Stairway to heaven? MMDA draws flak for steep EDSA busway wheelchair ramp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Is this ramp safe for wheelchair users?

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is under fire after the newly-constructed wheelchair ramp at an EDSA busway station went viral on social media for being too steep, especially for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Instead of taking the stairs, PWDs passing by the PhilAm station in Quezon City could take an elevator, which leads to a ramp that will take them to the top of the footbridge.

But netizens are concerned that the ramp may do more harm than good.

Some social media users even compared the structure to rollercoasters, skateboard ramps, and water slides because of its steepness.

The MMDA explained in a social media post that the ramp for PWDs was created since the elevator could not be at the same level as the footbridge, given height restrictions imposed by the Metro Rail Transit (MRT).

“Hindi ito perpektong disenyo lalo na sa mga naka-wheelchair pero malaking tulong pa rin ito para sa mga senior citizens, buntis, at ibang PWDs sa halip na umakyat gamit ang hagdan,” it said.

(The design is not perfect, especially for those using wheelchairs, but it would still be a big help for senior citizens, pregnant women, and other PWDs instead of using stairs.)

Batas Pambansa 344, a law promoting the mobility of PWDs, states that ramps should have a maximum gradient of 1:12 and their length should not exceed six meters. Longer ramps, such as the one at the PhilAm station, “shall be provided with landings not less than 1.50 meters.”

Armand Eustaquio, one of the architects who helped craft the Accessibility Law’s implementing rules and regulations, told Rappler that the controversial ramp “has a very steep gradient or 1:4 or angle of 14 degrees,” which does not meet the law’s standards.

He also pointed out that the ramp “does not have handrails at the right heights of 90cm and 70cm on both sides,” and that the flooring “is not non-skid, even when dry, for some, because of the steep gradient.”

“The intent of Batas Pambansa Bilang 344 is give independent mobility and hence, empowerment of persons with disabilities. This was not achieved because of the steep ramp,” he said.

Felicisimo Tejuco Jr., an architect teaching at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, said that government bodies such as the MMDA must first check if there is enough space in an area before constructing ramps like the one at the PhilAm station.

“Baka nahirapan sila (MMDA) na isiksik ‘yung [tamang] haba ng ramp na ‘yon,” he told Rappler. “Ang concern po, they spent too much on something na hindi po magagamit.”

(Maybe the MMDA struggled to fit the proper length of the ramp. The concern is, they spent too much on something that cannot be used.)

