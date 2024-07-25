Marikina’s flood-hit families ask government for help to rebuild lives

‘Pagkain na lang sana…. Kailangan ’yung pagkain. Para habang naglilinis kami ng putik, may makakain kami,’ says one resident, whose belongings have been wiped out

MANILA, Philippines – Some residents of Barangay Malanday in Marikina City on Thursday, July 25, recounted how the heavy downpour and massive flooding on Wednesday wiped out their belongings in an instant.

“Bilis po noong pagtaas ng tubig. Wala po kami naisalba kahit isa. Pati po ‘yung hanapbuhay namin na sari-sari store binaha. Inuna po namin ‘yung mga bata. Maghapon po kami basa kagabi. Tapos wala, wala rin po kaming makain,” said Christine, who turned emotional as she shared the harrowing experience.

(The flood water rose quickly. We were not able to save any of our belongings. Even our livelihood, which was a sari-sari store, was destroyed by flood. We saved our children first. We were soaked in flood water the whole of yesterday. And we don’t have anything to eat.)

Parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, were heavily flooded due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), prompting local governments to place the capital region and other areas under a state of calamity.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the death toll from the combined effects of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, as of Thursday, had risen to 14; two were injured and two were missing. The number of affected individuals has breached the one million mark.

“Wala kami nailikas eh kundi ’yung damit lang namin, at saka ‘yung dalawang bata. Dalawang linggo kami halos basa kasi wala kami maisuot,” said John Steve Sebastian, another resident affected by the calamity. (We were not able to save our things from the flood, just the clothes we’re wearing and my two children. We will not have anything to wear in the next two weeks.)

Both Christine and John Steve appeal for government help so they could start their lives anew.

“Pagkain na lang sana. Hindi naman kailangan ‘yung pera, kailangan ‘yung pagkain. Para habang naglilinis kami ng putik, may makakain kami,” John Steve said. (We need food. We don’t need money, we need food, so that while we’re cleaning our muddied home, we will have something to eat.)

“Kahit konting pinansiyal lang po, makabangon man lang po kami. Ang hirap po ng sitwasyon namin dito,” said Christine. (I appeal for financial aid so we can recover. Our situation is really difficult here) — Rappler.com

*Video by Franz Lopez