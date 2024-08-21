New mpox patient visited Quezon City spa, derma; 41 contacts identified

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MPOX BRIEFING. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on August 21, 2024, says the Philippines' first mpox patient for the year visited two establishments in the city.

The Quezon City government says the 41 individuals who came in contact with the mpox patient are under mandatory home quarantine or self-monitoring

MANILA, Philippines – The local government of Quezon City activated on Wednesday, August 21, its health response protocol after finding that the country’s new mpox case visited a spa in the city and four days later, a dermatologist’s clinic.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte clarified that the 33-year-old male who tested positive for mpox is not a resident of the city. But he went to a dermatologist for consultation there, and the dermatologist noticed he had skin lesions on his face, back, and other parts of his body.

“Mabuti at naging maagap ang naging tugon ng doktor sa pasyente kaya’t naiwasan ‘yung pagkalat pa ng virus (It’s good that the doctor was able to respond to the patient’s case quickly so the spread of the virus was avoided),” the mayor said in a statement.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, chief of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division, said they identified 41 individuals who came in contact with the patient. These include employees and clients of the two establishments.

The patient also had a sexual encounter with a fellow client in the spa — Infinity Spa along E. Rodriguez Avenue.

Mpox is transmitted through “close, intimate contact.” The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one can get infected via direct skin-to-skin contact, contact with saliva or any other bodily fluids, and even from a mother to a child during pregnancy or after birth.

This means having sex, hugging, getting a massage, kissing, and other “prolonged face-to-face interactions” with an infected person could put someone at risk for mpox.

Cruz said that when the doctor was taking the patient’s history, the patient noted that he had multiple partners and he would frequent spas as well.

Among those under mandatory home quarantine are clients of Infinity Spa on August 11 — when the mpox patient visited. Meanwhile, other individuals who came in contact with the mpox patient are self-monitoring.

“‘Yung nag-transport sa kanya from the ambulance ng barangay, low risk lang naman ‘yun. Plus, ‘yung mga other employees doon sa spa, mga low risk [sila] except ‘yung naglilinis,” Cruz told Rappler in a phone interview.

(Those who transported him from the ambulance of the barangay are considered low risk. Plus, the other employees in the spa are also regarded as low risk except for those who clean up the place.)

Quezon City already has a response protocol for mpox after dealing with two cases in 2022. This includes quickly informing the public about the threat and preparation for early detection of cases. (READ: Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official)

Specimens for testing will be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. A referral system to direct patients to bigger hospitals has also been set.

Infinity Spa shuttered

The Quezon City government also temporarily shut down Infinity Spa along E. Rodriguez Avenue, not due to the mpox case but because authorities found that its permits were already expired.

“The spa lacks ‘yung mga regulatory permit na kailangan niya — updated business permit and sanitary permit…. Dapat hindi siya nag-o-operate,” Cruz said.

(The spa lacks the regulatory permits that it needs — such as an updated business permit and sanitary permit. It should not have been operating.) – Rappler.com